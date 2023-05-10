Alabama Legislature
While two bills expanding school choice received favorable reports from the Senate Finance and Taxation Education committee of the Alabama Legislature, Democratic senators on the body wondered about the state’s commitment to public education.

“I am just tired of us not doing enough for public education and spending money on all these specialty things,” Sen. Rodger Smitherman, D-Birmingham, said. “This is a sad day.”

