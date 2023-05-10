While two bills expanding school choice received favorable reports from the Senate Finance and Taxation Education committee of the Alabama Legislature, Democratic senators on the body wondered about the state’s commitment to public education.
“I am just tired of us not doing enough for public education and spending money on all these specialty things,” Sen. Rodger Smitherman, D-Birmingham, said. “This is a sad day.”
Senators Donnie Chesteen, R-Geneva, and Larry Stutts, R-Tuscumbia, presented legislation to the committee that would cap scholarships for students to transfer schools to $10,000 under the Alabama Accountability Act of 2013, and give students up to $6,900 to attend a different public or private school under the Parental Rights in Children’s Education (PRICE) Act.
Both bills would run off money from the state’s education trust fund. Chesteen’s amendments to the Accountability Act would increase claimable tax credits from $30 million to $40 million, and Stutts’ PRICE Act would cost $288.2 million in the fiscal year 2025.
“It just seems to me what you all have been doing since 2010 is cruel and unusual to the Alabama public school system,” Sen. Vivian Davis Figures, D-Mobile, said. “We’re making it so people can take money from the education trust fund for public schools to private schools.”
She asked the committee why they did not simply introduce a bill to abolish public education in Alabama altogether, and if any efforts by legislators to support public schools were all in vain.
“Every child deserves an opportunity for an excellent public education,” Figures said.
Senate Minority Leader Bobby Singleton, D-Greensboro, asked Chesteen why the legislature would direct public funds to private schools and programs that are not required to abide by state standards. Chesteen answered those schools would have assessments to take to monitor progress.
How Alabama could fail 3rd grade students who do not meet state reading standards and send millions of dollars to people to spend on private schooling with little oversight baffled Smitherman, he said, pointing out PRICE Act disbursements could pay for iPads and travel sports.
“I’m not against people having that option,” Sen. Kirk Hatcher, D-Montgomery, said, remembering when he attended private school. “I’m just against taxpayer dollars in that regard.”
Proponents of the plans included leaders of Montgomery area private schools, who said the same people who accredit public schools ensure their programs are academically sound.
“As the school president for 882 students here in Montgomery, this program is beneficial,” Justin Costanza, from Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School, said.
Alabama Policy Institute Senior Director of Fiscal Policy Justin Bogie said the education trust fund has collected more and more money in the past few years, and has healthy reserves to support the schools under it.
“API believes parents should have the freedom to use their tax dollars to give their children the best education,” he said.
Addressing a comment a member of the public made about the PRICE Act giving parents the tools to combat “woke agendas” in education, Hatcher said being ignorant is the opposite of being woke.
“Our job is to educate folk,” he said. “If our goal is to educate young people, then our goal should be on that.”
Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.
