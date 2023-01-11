With support from the city of Mobile and the Alabama Housing Finance Authority, Aletheia House, a federally recognized Community Housing Development Organization, will soon begin constructing 56 new affordable housing units for local seniors in the West Mobile area.
Known as Live Oak Trace, this $18 million affordable housing development will be located at the intersection of Overlook and Middle Ring roads. Most of the project will be financed through private investors receiving Low Income Housing Tax credits along with development funding from the AHFA.
The City of Mobile has also committed $2.7 million from its America Rescue Plan allocations.
Specifically catered to senior citizens, Live Oak Trace will include amenities like a clubhouse, scheduled activities, a computer center, a fitness room, and adaptable units designed for usability and accessibility. Once constructed, this new development will be located within minutes of shopping, physicians, pharmacies, banks, convenience stores, restaurants, and other commonly used businesses.
In addition to catering to seniors, Live Oak Trace will also be required to keep rent affordable to low-to-moderate-income seniors, including those on a fixed income. Because of the federal and state tax incentives, annual income for residents will be capped at roughly 60 percent of the area median income, which in Mobile is approximately $31,380 for a family of two. With funding in place, Aletheia House is projected to break ground on the development sometime in 2023.
“The city of Mobile has made unprecedented investments in affordable housing in recent years, but we know there is still a great need in the community, particularly among seniors living on a fixed income,” Mayor Sandy Stimpson said. “We are excited to take this first step with Aletheia House and bring 56 new affordable housing units online for senior Mobilians. This is the beginning of a long partnership that will only enhance our efforts to expand affordable housing in the city of Mobile.”
Based in Birmingham, Aletheia House has developed hundreds of affordable housing units throughout Alabama. In addition to the work at Live Oak Trace, Aletheia House will also be establishing an office in Mobile that will be housed in the nonprofit resource center the city will be opening in 2023. With a physical presence in Mobile, Aletheia House will be able to better plan and develop affordable rental and for-sale housing, as it has in other Alabama communities
“We are hopeful this will be the first of many affordable housing projects in the City of Mobile,” Chris Retan, Executive Director of Aletheia House, said.
Dale Liesch has been helping to keep Mobile Bay funky since 2014. He covers the city of Mobile and brings dad jokes into the office almost every day. He studied journalism at the University of Alabama and graduated way back in 2007.
