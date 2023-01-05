The much-anticipated Senior Bowl concert featuring Nelly as the headliner is changing locations less than one month away from the event.
Originally slated to take place at Cathedral Square, the February 4 concert will now be held at Mardi Gras Park located at the intersection of Government and Royal Street.
“The immediate buzz generated by the original Nelly announcement in early December made this move from Cathedral Square to Mardi Gras Park an easy decision,” Senior Bowl Executive Director Jim Nagy said in a press release. “The social media traction and word-of-mouth excitement in the community have been through the roof. Nelly has mass appeal across all demographics, so we anticipate a much larger crowd than Cathedral Square could reasonably hold.”
Nagy continued to say the change in location stems from the amount of interest in the concert as well as an attempt to provide a more scenic backdrop for concert-goers.
“The goal of adding the players’ Mardi Gras parade and concert four years ago was to show appreciation for the City of Mobile, our local downtown businesses and all our loyal game supporters along the Gulf Coast,” Nagy added. “We feel like Nelly’s performance at a cool venue like Mardi Gras Park with our downtown skyline as the backdrop will create great memories for everyone who attends. We’d like to thank Mayor (Sandy) Stimpson and the City of Mobile Parks and Recreation Department for their cooperation with this move.”
The concert will begin after the conclusion of the Conde Cavaliers parade at approximately 8 p.m.
Brady Petree has been a reporter at Lagniappe since August, 2022. He covers education in Mobile County in addition to news in Southern Baldwin County. He is a graduate of Northwest-Shoals Community College and Athens State University where he received a B.S. in social science with a minor in political science. A Northwest Alabama native, he hails from Russellville where he worked as the Executive Editor/Sports Editor of the Franklin Free Press for over two years. He is married to his wife Stacy and they have two cats named Poppy and Mews who naturally rules the roost.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.