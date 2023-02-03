After a week's worth of practices and drills are in the book, players with the upcoming Reese’s Senior Bowl took time Friday morning to give back to the Mobile community.
In a partnership with Big Brother Big Sisters of South Alabama, Infirmary Health hosted a day of games, meet and greets and activities involving Senior Bowl players.
The event allowed for area students with Big Brother Big Sister to interact with players ranging from signing autographs to playing games.
Aimee Risser serves as the president and CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of South Alabama and said the partnership between her organization and Infirmary Health began 12 years ago. The program is a nationally-recognized workplace mentoring program where Big Brother Big Sisters partners with local companies which allow their employees one hour a week to be a mentor in a school-based program.
According to Risser, bigs and littles with the program come from both Mobile and Baldwin Counties for the one-day event and this year’s event hosted 70 children in the program.
Risser said the children attending the event with their bigs are getting the experience of a lifetime while hopefully getting motivation from seeing the players.
“This kind of event inspires and motivates the kids,” Risser said. “Just getting to meet someone you otherwise wouldn’t get to meet and feel encouraged and supported and hear someone else tell them that they’re doing a good job means the world to them.”
South Alabama wide receiver Jalen Wayne was among the players dedicating their time to the local community on Friday.
Wayne is originally from Spanish Fort and being able to give back to the community so close to home is something not lost on him.
“I’m just grateful for the opportunity to come out here and do things like this,” Wayne said. “To be this close to home, it’s really been a fun experience.”
North Dakota State offensive lineman Cody Mauch also participated in the event and said having the opportunity to give back to the community hosting him for the past week was a memorable experience.
“This is probably one of the more fun things that we’ve done this week,” Mauch said. “To be able to get away from football and everything and actually be able to come out and interact with the community has been awesome.”
While Mauch is a long way from Fargo — 1,422 miles to be exact — his time in Mobile has shown him there are some similarities between the two cities despite the distance separating them.
“The weather has been very nice because I think it’s been -15 degrees in Fargo, so that’s been pretty nice,” Mauch said. “But there’s a lot of similarities to Fargo in the fact that Mobile really embraces this whole Senior Bowl event in the same way Fargo really embraces our football program so it’s kind of the same in that aspect.”
In a separate event involving Senior Bowl players aimed at giving back to the area, a food distribution event was also held at Hancock Whitney Stadium.
The event is projected to serve 150 families as Reese’s also presented a $10,000 donation to Feeding the Gulf Coast in order to help the organization’s hunger relief efforts.
Brady Petree has been a reporter at Lagniappe since August, 2022. He covers education in Mobile County in addition to news in Southern Baldwin County. He is a graduate of Northwest-Shoals Community College and Athens State University where he received a B.S. in social science with a minor in political science. A Northwest Alabama native, he hails from Russellville where he worked as the Executive Editor/Sports Editor of the Franklin Free Press for over two years. He is married to his wife Stacy and they have two cats named Poppy and Mews who naturally rules the roost.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.