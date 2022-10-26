The Mobile County Water, Sewer and Fire Protection authority appears poised to settle its lawsuit against the Mobile Area Water and Sewer System (MAWSS) by agreeing to share service in areas east of Highway 90 in South Mobile County.
The settlement, which has yet to be approved by either side, will be discussed at a county water meeting on Thursday, Oct. 27. The agreement, which Lagniappe has been provided a copy of, gives MAWSS exclusive access to commercial and industrial customers in a smaller part of what is referred to as a shared service area. The area is generally bordered by Bellingrath, Laurendine and Rangeline roads in Theodore. In exchange for this access, MAWSS has tentatively agreed to give the county water service a $5,000 license fee for each new development that requires a 6-inch or larger line. In this area, county water will be allowed the right of first refusal for any residential customers.
MAWSS will also be allowed to retain existing customers in a smaller part of the shared access area and connect new customers that are contiguous to already existing lines.
Outside of the smaller section of the shared access area, MAWSS will be permitted to provide sewer service and county water will collect sewer fees for MAWSS for the lines the bigger utility already owns.
The agreement allows county water to maintain its service area, as defined by the Mobile County Commission. In the exclusive area, county water will be allowed the right to provide water and sewer to industrial customers if it can. If it cannot, county water will reach out to MAWSS.
Michael Burdine, a county water authority board member, said he would vote against the settlement at the agency’s next meeting because he believes it cripples the group’s ability to grow.
“That MAWSS industrial area represents where 80 percent to 90 percent of our new growth is,” he said. “That’s where all our growth is. I plan to vote against it.”
Burdine accused MAWSS of “stealing” county water customers and said he was unsure how the vote would go, given that it’s a five-member board.
The fear is MAWSS will eventually take county water’s service area and displace the board’s 35 employees, Burdine said.
The goal of any settlement agreement, Burdine said, would be to allow county water to provide water and sewer for industrial uses if it can and give MAWSS the customers it can’t service.
“We would let MAWSS have the bigger projects,” he said.
The proposed settlement would end a lawsuit brought by county water in U.S. District Court that accuses MAWSS of breaking federal law by expanding its water service into areas covered by the other service.
The settlement comes after MAWSS announced earlier this month it would stop providing sewer service to new customers in South Mobile County.
Dale Liesch has been helping to keep Mobile Bay funky since 2014. He covers the city of Mobile and brings dad jokes into the office almost every day. He studied journalism at the University of Alabama and graduated way back in 2007.
Dale Has won a n
