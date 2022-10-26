County water shared service area MAWSS

The proposed shared service area between the Mobile Area Water and Sewer System and the Mobile County Water, Sewer and Fire Protection Authority is shown.

 PROVIDED

The Mobile County Water, Sewer and Fire Protection authority appears poised to settle its lawsuit against the Mobile Area Water and Sewer System (MAWSS) by agreeing to share service in areas east of Highway 90 in South Mobile County. 

The settlement, which has yet to be approved by either side, will be discussed at a county water meeting on Thursday, Oct. 27. The agreement, which Lagniappe has been provided a copy of, gives MAWSS exclusive access to commercial and industrial customers in a smaller part of what is referred to as a shared service area. The area is generally bordered by Bellingrath, Laurendine and Rangeline roads in Theodore. In exchange for this access, MAWSS has tentatively agreed to give the county water service a $5,000 license fee for each new development that requires a 6-inch or larger line. In this area, county water will be allowed the right of first refusal for any residential customers. 

Dale Liesch is assistant managing editor and a reporter with Lagniappe. He can be reached at dale@lagniappemobile.com

Tags

Dale Liesch has been helping to keep Mobile Bay funky since 2014. He covers the city of Mobile and brings dad jokes into the office almost every day. He studied journalism at the University of Alabama and graduated way back in 2007.  Dale Has won a n

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.