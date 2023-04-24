MAWSS overflow

It took nearly a week for contractors to repair a severe sewage spill that released an estimated 4.6 million gallons into the Dog River tributary. Ironically, ongoing infrastructure work to prevent such an accident caused the spill to happen.

According to the Mobile Area Water and Sewer System (MAWSS) the break was caused by a third-party contractor working on a portion of the utility’s $41 million Eslava Creek Sewer Force Main Replacement Project. 

