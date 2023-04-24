It took nearly a week for contractors to repair a severe sewage spill that released an estimated 4.6 million gallons into the Dog River tributary. Ironically, ongoing infrastructure work to prevent such an accident caused the spill to happen.
According to the Mobile Area Water and Sewer System (MAWSS) the break was caused by a third-party contractor working on a portion of the utility’s $41 million Eslava Creek Sewer Force Main Replacement Project.
Multiple requests to MAWSS asking about the cause of the accident were not answered.
The replacement main added 4.5 miles of sewer pipeline along Interstate 10 to the C.C. Williams Waste Water Treatment Plant on McDuffie Island, and is intended as a redundancy to the current 50-year infrastructure in place. The project launched last June.
The point of the break occurred near the back of the Brookley Gardens apartment complex, near the intersection of Dauphin Island Parkway and Interstate 10. Video from apartment residents shows a river of sewage heavily flowing through the middle of the 103-unit neighborhood.
Residents told Lagniappe they were worried about the long-term impacts of the overflow in their community.
Sewage could be smelled driving toward the apartment complex from Neshota Drive. Signs warning residents of the spill are posted up and down the street.
By Friday, flow had been reduced significantly, and officials reported the spill as having grown to 4 million gallons. A permanent fix was made on the break by Sunday, when officials reported 4.1 million gallons had spilled. By Monday night that amount grew another half-million gallons to more than 4.6 million.
According to MAWSS spokesperson Monica Allen, the Eslava Creek Force Main was identified as the system’s highest risk for catastrophic spill, and the replacement work that was underway to add a parallel redundancy line was intended to be a fail safe should the old line fail.
Incidentally, the very work to prevent such an emergency resulted in the event.
Despite initial reporting by MAWSS and the Alabama Department of Environmental Management, the spill had been occurring for days before widespread public attention was brought to it, spurred by a social media post by Mobile Baykeeper cautioning residents from coming into contact with Rabby Creek and downstream waters. By that time, 2.5 million gallons of sewage had already flowed into the nearby waterways.
Mobile Baykeeper Program Director Cade Kistler said the spill is the largest he’s seen since being with the organization.
“It is a really bad situation,” Kistler said Friday.
While few details have been provided from the utility about the cause of the break, Kistler said he was told that third-party contractors had shut off a valve on the sewer main during work and inadvertently caused a “water hammer.”
Kistler said downstream water quality testing showed promising signs that impact on the nearby water table was limited. He said though bacteria levels in Rabby Creek were extremely high, testing results further downstream in Dog River Park and Dog River itself returned normal.
Despite a third-party contractor being involved, Kistler said the spill was still “unacceptable.”
“At the end of the day, they’ve got to do better and have better plans in place,” he said. “People downstream deserve more than trying hard.”
Officials with the Mobile County Health Department urged caution by area residents when using Dog River for recreational purposes. They are also advising that all seafood harvested in the general area should be thoroughly cooked before eating.
Those who have come into direct contact with untreated sewage are advised to wash their hands and clothing thoroughly.
This story was updated Monday, April 24, at 7:57 p.m. to accurately reflect the latest spill estimate by MAWSS, which is 4,632,840 million gallons.
