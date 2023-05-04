Shane Allen

Shane Allen (left) interviews with reporters following his introduction as Mobile County's new head golf pro on Thursday, May 4.

Officials have announced Mobile native Shane Allen as head pro at the Linksman Golf Course.

Allen was formally introduced to the Mobile County Commission by Director of Environmental Services Tina Sanchez during a conference meeting on Thursday morning, May 4, and is expected to be “instrumental” in propelling efforts forward to re-open the course located in the Riviere Du Chien neighborhood in West Mobile. The 100-acre facility has been closed since 2006.

