Officials have announced Mobile native Shane Allen as head pro at the Linksman Golf Course.
Allen was formally introduced to the Mobile County Commission by Director of Environmental Services Tina Sanchez during a conference meeting on Thursday morning, May 4, and is expected to be “instrumental” in propelling efforts forward to re-open the course located in the Riviere Du Chien neighborhood in West Mobile. The 100-acre facility has been closed since 2006.
Allen served as the golf pro for 15 years at the old Gulf Pines Golf Course at the USA Brookley Center. He then went to Spring Hill College for six years and spent time leading Steelwood Country Club in Loxely, One Club in Foley and Marcus Point Golf Course in Pensacola, Fla. He has spent the past four years teaching lessons out of Heron Lakes Country Club.
For Allen, getting the county golf course open and playable will be the first bunker he will have to clear in his new role.
“I can’t wait to get this project going,” Allen said. “I remember the Linksman back when it was open. Now with the Commission stepping in, this is going to be one of the best golf courses in Mobile.”
Asked about the impact of reopening the course on the local golf community, Allen said it’s already generating massive interest.
“If any of the phone calls I've been getting are a precursor for what's going to happen, everybody's really excited about this. There are people already wanting to book tournaments, buy memberships and so this is gonna be really good for everybody,” Allen said.
Mobile County Commissioner Randall Dueitt said Allen will be instrumental in the county’s plans for the course.
“[The county] certainly doesn’t have the expertise here to build a golf course and run construction of a golf course. Shane is going to be instrumental. He's going to be taking some of the pressure off of Tina and the environmental services side of the county and taking over some of the responsibilities and getting us ready to open the golf course.”
Incidentally, the commission announced at the same meeting it plans to reject a single bid recently returned on the construction and restoration of the course due to it being “non-responsive.” Sanchez said this basically means the contractor did not fill out bid papers correctly.
Despite the recent bids’ technical problems, there were other serious issues, too. Mobile Commissioner Randall Dueitt said the project suffered from the same lack of contractor participation his other county projects have experienced. Only one bidder submitted a proposal.
However, had the bid been viable, Dueitt said it would have been dead on arrival anyway due to it being much more expensive than anticipated. He said the lone contractor was proposing to build the course for $12.5 million when the county was projecting costs between $5 million and $8 million.
“I don't know what's going on. Maybe it’s a combination of our consultants using prices from 2021. Or, to be quite frank with you, maybe the contractors have lost their minds,” Dueitt said. “When you start getting bids that are three and four times more than the estimated costs, something's wrong.”
The commission is expected to re-open an eight-week bid process for the work next Monday, May 8, which will push back re-open dates closer to fall 2024. But this time the commission will bring Allen’s background and connections to bear.
“Shane is deeply connected with PGA. There is a golf course construction association that we never have advertised with. Hopefully, this will be one of the first things that we get back [from bringing on Allen] — that we start seeing more biters showing up to our bids,” Dueitt said.
