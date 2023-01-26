Though entering the office at the beginning of the year by appointment, it will only be a matter of weeks before Sharla Knox will have to gear up a campaign for her first elected term as Mobile County Circuit Clerk.
Knox was sworn in and entered office Jan. 3 as the “official record keeper and business manager” of Mobile County’s courts. She will complete the final two years of the term of now-retired Mobile County Circuit Clerk JoJo Schwarzauer, who held the position for more than 40 years. Schwarzauer was re-elected to a six-year term in 2018 without opposition.
Filling in abandoned elected terms typically requires an appointment by an Alabama governor. However, in the case of a circuit clerk, it is left up to a vote by a circuit’s respective bench.
Schwarzauer’s retirement plans had been anticipated, and multiple individuals were interviewed to complete her term this past summer, Knox said. A final vote by the 13th Circuit Court judges was held in August and ultimately resulted in a decision to appoint Knox. She said the results from that vote were not disclosed.
Knox has most recently served as Mobile County’s court administrator of juries for the past three years. She began working with the local court system 16 years ago as a court attendant for Judge Joseph “Rusty” Johnston.
Knox said she believes she has a strong working relationship with all the judges. She believes the opportunity to show leadership during the turmoil of the pandemic-related court closures was an instrumental point for the circuit considering her.
As clerk, Knox will be the chief executive of the 13th Circuit Court’s administrative arm, which operates with 57 employees with five supervisors in Government Plaza. The juvenile court clerk’s office based in James T. Strickland Youth Center is also under the direction of the circuit clerk.
Knox said she has taken the past week to meet individually with her staff and learn more about how the office is functioning, which she said handles more cases and filings than any other circuit in the state.
“Jo Jo left this office in great shape,” Knox said. “My goal is to continue carrying the torch. We have an amazing staff. Everything is running smoothly.”
Knox hopes to spend many years in the position and is already thinking about pursuing her first elected term.
Knox will be spending only a matter of weeks in the office before having to launch a campaign. Qualifying for the 2024 party primary elections begins in March 2023. The 2024 primary elections will be held on March 5, 2024.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.