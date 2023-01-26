Sharla Knox

Sharla Knox (left) is sworn in by Mobile County Circuit Court Presiding Judge Michael A. Youngpeter.

Though entering the office at the beginning of the year by appointment, it will only be a matter of weeks before Sharla Knox will have to gear up a campaign for her first elected term as Mobile County Circuit Clerk.

Knox was sworn in and entered office Jan. 3 as the “official record keeper and business manager” of Mobile County’s courts. She will complete the final two years of the term of now-retired Mobile County Circuit Clerk JoJo Schwarzauer, who held the position for more than 40 years. Schwarzauer was re-elected to a six-year term in 2018 without opposition.

