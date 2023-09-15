Perdido Camaro

A 1968 Chevrolet Camaro that Baldwin County deputies let a man transport to Kansas must be returned to Baldwin County, a judge ruled Friday.

 Courtesy of Scott Hunter

Baldwin County’s sheriff and district attorney want a circuit court judge to reverse his order telling them to return a 1968 Chevrolet Camaro deputies seized from a Perdido man earlier this month, according to court documents filed Thursday.

Lawyers representing Baldwin County Sheriff Huey “Hoss” Mack and District Attorney Robert Wilters, Jr. challenged Judge Clark Stankoski’s Sept. 8 ruling a week later, claiming deputies did not take the vehicle “by extra-judicial action” and that Thomas Hadley refused to give BCSO the Camaro after they told him a Kansas man reported it stolen in 2003.

