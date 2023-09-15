Baldwin County’s sheriff and district attorney want a circuit court judge to reverse his order telling them to return a 1968 Chevrolet Camaro deputies seized from a Perdido man earlier this month, according to court documents filed Thursday.
Lawyers representing Baldwin County Sheriff Huey “Hoss” Mack and District Attorney Robert Wilters, Jr. challenged Judge Clark Stankoski’s Sept. 8 ruling a week later, claiming deputies did not take the vehicle “by extra-judicial action” and that Thomas Hadley refused to give BCSO the Camaro after they told him a Kansas man reported it stolen in 2003.
“Undersigned counsel recollects that this court agreed that the vehicle in question had been stolen. There was evidence that [Hadley] had been made aware of the fact that this was a stolen vehicle that he was retaining,” attorneys Kristi Hagood and Brad Hicks wrote. “Based upon [Hadley’s] statements to law enforcement, there was evidence that [Hadley] was not going to turn over the stolen vehicle unless he was paid money for it. Based upon these facts, the search warrant was granted properly, and the execution of a valid search warrant is not an illegal seizure.”
After a two-day long hearing last week, Stankoski ruled Hadley possessed a valid claim of title on the Camaro he said he bought in 2016 and registered every year since. Because of that, he ruled BCSO must return Hadley’s Camaro from Kansas “until a circuit court rules otherwise.” Court documents and testimony from Hadley, his son Jason and BCSO deputies and officers showed BCSO arranged for Kansas native John Perry to come to Baldwin County after Labor Day and collect the Camaro that investigators from the Alabama Department of Revenue flagged as potentially stolen.
Scott Hunter, Hadley’s attorney, asked the court to cancel search warrants for the Camaro and prevent it from leaving Alabama, but the car was already gone by the time Stankoski granted an emergency restraining order on Wednesday, Sept.5.
“While this court noted that plaintiff had a claim of title on the vehicle, the title of the vehicle incorporated a fraudulent [vehicle identification number] and, thus, is not a valid title of ownership,” Hagood and Hicks wrote. “Further, there is no right to knowingly possess a stolen property with no intention of returning it to the owner in the State of Alabama. Thus, [Hadley] has no right to possess this stolen vehicle.”
They feared Stankoski’s ruling sets a precedent that search warrants will not be enough to seize stolen property and return it to robbery victims, and said law enforcement may have to get a court order on top of a warrant for future cases.
In court testimony last week, Hadley said one Department of Revenue investigator called his car a “parts car,” meaning it had been built with parts from other Camaros. They found a vehicle identification number inside the Camaro that matched another car reported stolen in Kansas, even though that number corresponded to a V6 engine. Hadley’s Camaro has a V8.
Stankoski said he had “no question in [his] mind” Hadley owned part of a stolen car.
BCSO deputies tried to take the vehicle without a warrant on Sep. 5, Hadley said. Jason Hadley, his son and a lawyer in Bay Minette, moved the Camaro to his house across the street. Deputies came back the next day with warrants to search both houses, and eventually drove off in the Camaro.
Hunter said BCSO deputies and investigators knew Hadley would not get to keep his car when they made plans in August for Perry to come to Perdido and take the vehicle back to Kansas with him.
“This was ready, fire, aim,” Hunter said.
At the time of writing, no action has been taken on the request.
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.