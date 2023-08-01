Metro Jail inmates dead

(Left to Right) Ernest Little Jr., Derrell Moultrie and William Appling Jr. died in Mobile County Metro Jail over the course of a month, from June to July 2023.

With three Mobile Metro Jail inmates found dead in one month, Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch said corrections officers will “intensify” security measures, but there is nothing different they could have done to keep the three men alive.

“There was nothing done improperly, nothing that we could have changed that would have changed the outcomes of any of them,” Burch said Monday. “Certainly being short-staffed, if you had more people to do more frequent checks, but that’s really unrealistic at this point. They’re doing the best they can with what they got.”

