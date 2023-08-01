With three Mobile Metro Jail inmates found dead in one month, Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch said corrections officers will “intensify” security measures, but there is nothing different they could have done to keep the three men alive.
“There was nothing done improperly, nothing that we could have changed that would have changed the outcomes of any of them,” Burch said Monday. “Certainly being short-staffed, if you had more people to do more frequent checks, but that’s really unrealistic at this point. They’re doing the best they can with what they got.”
Lagniappe previously reported on the deaths of 38-year-old Ernest Little Jr. on June 26, 30-year-old Derrell Moultrie on July 15 and 46-year-old William Appling Jr. on July 26 inside Metro Jail. Initial investigations into the deaths found no signs of foul play, though Appling underwent treatment by jail medical staff for injuries he sustained before his arrest. All three men were found unresponsive in their cells by other inmates or jail officers.
Burch said the department will not have a full picture of how the three men died until the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences releases autopsy and toxicology reports in the coming months.
With the jail no longer undergoing construction work, Burch said contraband coming into the facility has not been as major an issue as it was before. Officers went from finding illegal items every week to finding them once every few months, Burch said.
Corrections officers “tighten up” security protocols “every chance [they] get,” he said. Most drugs are coming in through the jail’s mail system, Burch said, with senders “spraying substances” onto letters to inmates. Currently, the department is figuring out how to curb that.
“We do frequent shakedowns,” Burch said. “We’re just going to intensify the shakedowns and address [contraband] as we’re able.”
He predicted two of the most recent inmate deaths will be narrowed down to medical causes, “and there is absolutely nothing we can do about that,” Burch said. He did not name the two inmates.
“We have what I feel like is a good medical system in place in the jail,” Burch said. “Sometimes there’s just nothing you can do that’s going to change an outcome of a person who doesn’t take care of themselves.”
Jail medical staff keep track of inmates’ medications, but Burch said they cannot “force” them to take their prescriptions.
“Most people who find themselves frequently in jail don’t live the healthiest lifestyles,” he said. “[There’s] nothing we can do in a county jail to change someone’s medical condition, especially when they’re not cooperating in taking their medications.”
Department records showed 18 people died in Metro Jail since 2010. Though information about the latest three deaths is not yet available, records showed all 15 deaths before them were from natural causes or suicide.
