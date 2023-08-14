Alex Crow, the 30-year-old former parochial vicar at Corpus Christi Church, was removed from the Archdiocese of Mobile last week for activities that made church leaders declare he "abandoned his assignment."
Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch said Monday morning while being interviewed for a nationally broadcast show that subpoenas have been issued in MCSO’s ongoing investigation into Alex Crow, a recently defrocked priest who traveled to Europe in July with a recent high school graduate.
Speaking as a panelist on “Crime Stories with Nancy Grace” that included a Lagniappe reporter, Burch said MCSO’s investigation into whether the former parochial vicar at Corpus Christi Catholic Church had an inappropriate influence over female students at McGill-Toolen Catholic High School is proceeding. Burch also told Grace Italian authorities have threatened to prosecute any more investigators sent by MCSO to Italy. Burch said sheriff’s investigators have been to Rome to interview Crow and the young woman.
Lagniappe previously reported on July 29 the young woman’s family said they found her and Crow staying in “an AirBnB type home” with separate bedrooms in the country. Lagniappe has not identified the young woman because she could be a victim in a possible criminal case that could have begun when she was under age.
MCSO has also issued subpoenas for electronic communications between Crow and the recent McGill graduate, and Gulf Coast Technology Center, a cooperative effort between local and federal authorities, is analyzing an iPad Burch said neither Crow nor the young woman were willing to give up. The young woman’s family obtained the iPad and turned it over to law enforcement after a trip to visit the pair in Italy, Burch said.
“Our real hope is to get [the young woman] back,” Burch said.
Burch told Grace he spoke with the young multiple times and even "pleaded" with her to return home to Mobile, Burch said, but she was adamant she wanted to remain in Europe with Crow.
"I said 'If he loves you so much, come back and let's do it right.' And she wouldn't hear anything of it. Her parents were basically asked to leave because he would never let her talk to them alone," Burch said.
Burch also spoke about how Crow's familiarity with Italy has played a role.
"One advantage he has is he speaks Italian to some degree, so when an official did show up, he spoke to them in Italian so no one knew what was going on or what was being said. The mother and father were asked to leave after being there for a few days," Burch said.
Last Wednesday, Aug. 9, Burch told Lagniappe the young woman is “in love” with Crow, though she claimed earlier their relationship was not romantic. The next day, Burch said investigators found a letter Crow wrote to her around Valentine’s Day, before she graduated from McGill-Toolen.
Crow and the young woman were last in Italy in June on a trip that included McGill-Toolen students. It is not clear who sponsored the trip, although similar trips, including one in June of 2022, have been run by Chi Rho Euro, a religious pilgrimage company owned by Pat Arensberg, according to business records. Arensberg is the director of the office for Evangelization and Family Life for the Archdiocese of Mobile. A man who answered the number listed for Chi Rho Euro said “I’m not interested in talking to you guys” then hung up on a Lagniappe reporter Monday morning. The voicemail message on the phone said the number is owned by Pat Arensberg.
Burch said Monday someone told him they saw the young woman leave Crow’s hotel room after midnight on a different field trip. He did not know the location of that trip.
In a phone interview after the panel, Burch explained Italian authorities told MCSO their country is “a sovereign nation” and they do not allow foreign law enforcement to conduct investigations inside their borders.
“They’re not saying they’re not going to assist us with the investigation, just we’re not allowed to come over there and do it,” he said.
The FBI is assisting MCSO in the investigation. Burch said what MCSO learns from Crow and the young woman’s phone records will determine how the investigation goes forward.
“We’re hoping that information received through those subpoenas on phone records will give us some more information to get enough to charge him,” Burch said. “Usually people text inappropriate texts or things like that, so we’re waiting to get that information back in hopes that will give us what we need to get a warrant.”
Asked by Grace about how Burch plans to get Crow back into the states if he is charged with a crime, the sheriff said his priority right now is the young woman.
"Our real hope is to get her back. I don't care if he wants to live as a fugitive for the rest of his life. I think we'll get to where we can get some felony warrants on him this week. If he wants to live as a fugitive for the rest of his life, that's his business, we want to get her back, is the ultimate goal," Burch said.
When asked about Chi Rho Euro, Archdiocese spokesman Rob Herbst wrote the church turned their concerns against Crow over to local law enforcement and prosecutors, and will offer no additional comments.
“The Archdiocese joins those who are troubled and concerned about the recent behavior of Alex Crow,” the statement reads. “While the Archdiocese understands the public’s desire to know as much information about this situation as possible, since this is an active criminal investigation, we are deferring all further comment to the District Attorney and Mobile County Sheriff’s offices.”
Dale Liesch and Rob Holbert contributed to this story.
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.