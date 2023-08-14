Fr. Alex Crow cover photo

Alex Crow, the 30-year-old former parochial vicar at Corpus Christi Church, was removed from the Archdiocese of Mobile last week for activities that made church leaders declare he "abandoned his assignment."

 Photo from St. Mary Parish Facebook page

Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch said Monday morning while being interviewed for a nationally broadcast show that subpoenas have been issued in MCSO’s ongoing investigation into Alex Crow, a recently defrocked priest who traveled to Europe in July with a recent high school graduate.

Speaking as a panelist on “Crime Stories with Nancy Grace” that included a Lagniappe reporter, Burch said MCSO’s investigation into whether the former parochial vicar at Corpus Christi Catholic Church had an inappropriate influence over female students at McGill-Toolen Catholic High School is proceeding. Burch also told Grace Italian authorities have threatened to prosecute any more investigators sent by MCSO to Italy. Burch said sheriff’s investigators have been to Rome to interview Crow and the young woman.

Email comments and news tips to kyle@lagniappemobile.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.