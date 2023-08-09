The 18-year-old McGill-Toolen Catholic High School graduate who left Mobile for Europe with Alex Crow, the former parochial vicar of Corpus Christi Church, is “in love” with the man and staying with him right now, Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch said Wednesday morning.
“She says she’s happy where she is right now, [and doesn’t] want to come back,” Burch said. “She’s in love.”
While the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is still investigating Crow, interviewing former McGill-Toolen students and their parents, Burch said they are looking for evidence the former cleric, who has a history of performing exorcisms, influenced the young woman with him, and possibly others.
“I have no doubt based on what I have read and been briefed on Crow has been grooming her for some time,” Burch said. “We are working toward that end.”
Whether any criminal charges emerge from the investigation depends on what MCSO finds and what the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office has on the case. Burch said the two agencies are “in constant contact.”
Spokeswoman Tara Zieman confirmed the Mobile County District Attorney's Office is looking into the case, too. She also confirmed the young woman has not yet returned to Mobile.
"We are limited to what we can say during an active investigation," she said. "Based on the information we know at this time, it doesn't sound like she has plans to come home."
The Archdiocese of Mobile has also cooperated with investigators “so far,” Burch said.
Lagniappe previously reported parents complained to the Archdiocese about Crow since he became a priest two years ago, but church leaders did not fully act on those concerns until Crow left Mobile for Europe with the female student. The Archdiocese defrocked Crow on July 26, writing in a statement that he “abandoned his assignment” as a priest.
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.