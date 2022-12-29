New “constitutional carry” legislation will go into effect Sunday, Jan. 1, ending Alabama’s longstanding restrictions on carrying concealed pistols in public without a sheriff-issued permit.
County authorities are already reporting significant losses in revenue due to the change.
Under previous state law, individuals could not lawfully conceal pistols on their person or within reach in their vehicle without a permit. State law already allows for the open carrying of guns in public and long guns can be carried in a car without restriction.
Alabama was one of four states to pass similar legislation during the previous year, bringing the total to now 26 states that allow residents to carry firearms unrestricted. They were joined by Georgia, Ohio and Indiana.
Proponents of permitless carry argue the law did little to deter gun violence and instead discouraged law-abiding citizens from exercising their Second Amendment rights.
Both chambers of the Alabama Legislature voted to remove permit requirements during the 2022 legislative session, and Gov. Kay Ivey signed the bill into law on March 10. The law only removes the requirement to possess a permit and does not eliminate permits.
Alabama sheriffs and county commissioners joined Democrat legislators to oppose the legislation. They argued permits are a tool for law enforcement and provide critical funding for equipment and training. Mobile County Sheriff Sam Cochran led the charge, arguing that removing permits would deal a blow to public safety.
Cochran has argued concealed carry permits are an important tool in identifying stolen firearms and give officers cause to inspect weapons if a motorist is found in possession of a pistol without a permit.
Those applying for Alabama concealed carry permits are required to undergo a background check and verification through the county sheriff’s office before approval. Individuals are still required to go through similar procedures when purchasing firearms. Until recently, the sheriff permitting process allowed Alabama gun owners to bypass typical background checks when purchasing firearms.
In July 2019, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) ordered Alabama firearm dealers to no longer accept permits as an alternative to a National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) check due to the agency finding that sheriff departments were issuing permits to forbidden persons. In some cases, the agency reported permits were issued to felons who were able to use them to purchase guns.
Rep. Shane Stringer, R-Citronelle, sponsored the bill in the house. Stringer is a former law enforcement officer who was fired by Cochran for his stance on permits. He has criticized sheriffs' defense of permits, arguing they defend them because of the discretionary money they provide to what he has called “slush funds.”
Stringer’s bill passed with certain stipulations aimed at mitigating adverse impacts, including a new “duty to declare” requiring individuals to inform officers if they have weapons in their vehicles. It also sets aside $5 million from the state general fund to compensate departments for lost income in 2023 and $4 million to continue reimbursements through 2025.
Concealed carry permits have provided the Mobile County Sheriff’s Department with roughly $1.25 million in revenue annually. In Baldwin County, Sheriff Hoss Mack has reported permit sales generate $900,000 for his budget.
However, both counties are already seeing significant impacts in their revenues and the law has yet to take effect.
Mobile County Sheriff-elect Paul Burch says permit sales are already down $800,000 in 2022, which he attributed to buyers opting for one-year permits instead of the five-year option. Mack says his income from permits has dropped 40 percent.
Sonny Brasfield, executive director of the Alabama County Commission Association (ACCA), said lawmakers were planning for a 30-percent drop in permit revenues statewide, which they projected between $13 million and $15 million.
“The sheriff's consistently said folks would stop purchasing the minute and bill passed, and that's really turned out to be correct,” Brasfield said.
In more than 50 percent of Alabama counties, law enforcement and jails make up more than 50 percent of the county budget, according to Brasfield. He said this would increase as sheriff departments turn to their county commissioners looking to replace lost income.
“This means this comes out of the county general fund, which means money that would have otherwise been used for some other public purpose, and it gets diverted to this,” he said.
Due to losses already experienced, Brasfield said the ACCA is preparing a bill for the 2023 legislative that seeks to make 2021 the base year for reimbursements instead of 2022. He said lawmakers only approved permitless carry due to promises made that the state would help ease financial strain.
