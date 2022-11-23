All was quiet in Old Plateau Cemetery between daylight and dark on Saturday, Nov. 19. The only light came from the unseen sun starting to set behind the blue clouds that covered the sky, and from the brass lanterns held by three dozen people gathered from across Mobile, the state and the country to remember all their ancestors did to get them where they are today.

When Dr. Dieudonné Gnammankou, the University of South Alabama’s Fulbright Scholar-in-Residence from Benin, West Africa, concluded a libation prayer to honor the spirits of the cemetery’s dead (for which he mixed a drink in a bowl, prayed over it and passed it around) many of the people looking on spoke the names of relatives past, verbally acknowledging their influence on their lives and their community.

