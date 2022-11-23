All was quiet in Old Plateau Cemetery between daylight and dark on Saturday, Nov. 19. The only light came from the unseen sun starting to set behind the blue clouds that covered the sky, and from the brass lanterns held by three dozen people gathered from across Mobile, the state and the country to remember all their ancestors did to get them where they are today.
When Dr. Dieudonné Gnammankou, the University of South Alabama’s Fulbright Scholar-in-Residence from Benin, West Africa, concluded a libation prayer to honor the spirits of the cemetery’s dead (for which he mixed a drink in a bowl, prayed over it and passed it around) many of the people looking on spoke the names of relatives past, verbally acknowledging their influence on their lives and their community.
This was the final stop of the First Annual Africatown Lantern Walk, a revival of an Africatown tradition that has not been kept for the last seven decades. The yearly service during which Mobile County Training School (MCTS) students one week away from graduating walked around campus, through the community and to the cemetery thanking their teachers, parents, mentors and ancestors for preparing them for life as adults started in 1926, but died out after just 16 years.
Anderson Flen, who graduated from MCTS in 1968 (two years before the high school became a middle school), learned about the walks from teachers who participated when they were students, and decided to bring it back with a wider focus on Africatown as a whole, acknowledging the past to envision a better, brighter future.
“This ritual really spotlighted the success and the overcoming of so many African Americans in some of the most difficult times,” the president of the MCTS Alumni Association told Lagniappe on Friday. “And I thought it was just important that they recognize how ingenious and how hardworking our teachers, our community people, our churches, our administrators were.
“In spite of all the things they had to go through, they were still able to shine a light and create a ritual that said, ‘In spite of all the negatives, we’re gonna shine a positive light and put people out in the world to change it.’”
Africatown C.H.E.S.S. (Clean, Healthy, Educated, Safe, Sustainable), the community’s churches, the African American Redress Network (AARN), the International Center for Transitional Justice (ICTJ), the Department of Landscape Architecture at Mississippi State University, the Southern Environmental Center at Birmingham-Southern College, Mobile County and the city of Mobile partnered with Flen and the alumni association to bring the idea to light after decades of being in the darkness.
With the discovery of the Clotilda — the slave ship that brought 110 West Africans to the U.S. against federal law in the summer of 1860 — in Spring 2018 and the worldwide attention to the Africatown story that followed it, Flen said, the present moment is critical for reviving traditions to give the community a sense of direction.
“People have forgotten their history; it’s not being taught,” Isaiah Pinkney, a 90-year-old MCTS alumnus and former English and social studies teacher, said in agreement. “Through bringing in the Clotilda, the tourist trade, we feel that we need to instill in the community what the roots are really, and hope that we can perpetuate that as we move forward.”
‘IN SPITE OF ALL ODDS’
The walk began in the midafternoon at Mobile County Training School’s campus, where every lantern walk in its past began. Everyone huddled along a narrow covered walkway to get out of the chilly drizzle that all hoped would soon blow over and not ruin the day’s plans. The school’s blue electric sign flashed through announcements in a loop as old friends greeted each other and warmly welcomed newcomers. Any strangers who came did not remain so for very long.
Flen thanked everyone for coming out in the weather from near and far to celebrate the community. The rain transformed the walk into a drive, he said, but did not change the significance of what the afternoon had in store.
He said many of the former teachers and students there today taught and learned at MCTS when schools were segregated, and did not have the same quality or quantity of resources White schools had.
“They educated kids from the first to the 12th grade with hand-me-down books or no books, with all kinds of disadvantages, and in spite of that, they turned out Ph.D.s and doctors and lawyers and all the other things,” Flen continued. “If they can do that, we need to make sure that we respect and honor them every day and every year.”
The crowd sang two verses of the spiritual “Jacob’s Ladder” before Flen called Washington “Wash” Taylor to speak on his experience as a former MCTS student and teacher.
The 91-year-old said his memory of the lantern walk goes all the way back to when he was a child living with his family a few blocks away from campus. He saw many as he grew up, then took part in a walk when he was a senior in the Class of 1949.
Taylor looked around the campus on Saturday and did not recognize it from when he was a student. Back then, he said, much of the school’s buildings were made of wood, and had no central heating, indoor plumbing or electricity even in the 1940s.
“But the main thing was the students persevered, and they did that in spite of all odds,” Taylor said. “As Anderson [Flen] said, the books we got from downtown were used many times. Some of the pages were missing, but most of the time we got books from relatives or from friends or members of the family who were in the grade the year before. And in spite of all of that, the people persevered.”
The lantern walk was a “culminating activity” that showed a student had done everything required of them in school. The walk honored the school as a whole, but some students would tune their remarks of thanks to specific teachers or other adults who played a special role in their life.
After the crowd sang the MCTS alma mater, Flen called on Pinkney to ring the school bell to announce the walk’s beginning. After that, the crowd hopped into a convoy of vans and rolled down the road to Yorktown Missionary Baptist Church, where Honorary Chairperson Genevieve Hubbard waited with her daughter Sharon Patterson.
At 104 years old, Hubbard is the oldest known graduate of MCTS still alive today, according to Flen. Upon graduation, she attended Bishop State Community College and Alabama State University before earning her master’s degree in education. Hubbard taught at MCTS for much of her career, even before she went to college.
In a phone interview with Lagniappe on Friday, Hubbard said she wanted to see Africatown revitalized and MCTS made “number one again.”
“County was on the ball,” she said, comparing the school to a college for its variety and rigor of programs. “Children from all around tried to get to County.”
Sheila Mosley, another of Hubbard’s daughters, said there were always children in the house when they were growing up. Much younger than her sister Sharon, Sheila thought the frequent visitors were her playmates. She realized what her mother was actually doing years later.
“I was fully grown before I realized if there was a child in her class that she thought needed tender love and care, she would talk to the parents and make sure it was alright and that child came to our house and that child was treated as if they belonged to her,” Mosley said. “Whatever they were lacking when they came, they had it when they left. There was always love and laughter. She was taking care of the community.”
On Saturday, Hubbard received great applause and adoration from the passenger seat of her daughter’s car. Being 104 years old, she is not fully vaccinated, Patterson said, and she stayed in the car for protection.
Pinkney took a megaphone and read a letter from the alumni association designating Hubbard as the lantern walk’s honorary chairperson for years spent “shaping the lives of the thousands of young people who have gone out into the world as shining positive lights.”
The names of scores of Yorktown church members poured from a loudspeaker, following a prayer of thanks for them and their service. The same happened at Union Missionary Baptist Church down the hill on Bay Bridge Road, where the crowd learned the church was founded by a group of formerly enslaved people brought on Clotilda.
“They served as our first trustees, they served as our first deacons,” Lister Portis said. “As a matter of fact, Cudjo Lewis was chairman of the trustee board. He lived right across the street. He was responsible for keeping the church clean, and he also rang the church bell.”
With the drizzle slacking up, organizers reinstated the walk, telling everyone to turn their LED lanterns on before crossing Bay Bridge Road to the cemetery, the evening’s end.
Mobile police stopped traffic on either side of the busy road, and the crowd passed between sets of headlines on either side. The light from three dozen lanterns stood out against the dark trees and gray slab graves as the crowd walked into the cemetery in a single line.
“This is a very sacred place,” Flen said, standing next to a tall white slab marking Cudjo Lewis’s resting place. “When I come home from Atlanta, one of the first places I come is to the cemetery because I remember many of these people who are buried out here. They lived very, very long lives, very, very long lives. And we have to make sure that our children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews and nieces know the significance of this cemetery. This light, I believe they are looking at us right now.”
He told the crowd there is much still to be done in identifying the graves that are not marked and maintaining the cemetery as a sacred place. You can learn a lot about a community, Flen said, by looking at the way it keeps its cemetery, its history.
‘I HOPE THAT WE SUSTAIN IT’
Back across the road at Union Baptist Church, those who walked reflected on the experience.
Flen, Pinkney and Taylor agreed that despite the weather, the walk accomplished its mission of reconnecting the present with the past, recalling history and revealing a way forward from it.
“The people who were here recognized what we were doing, and I think they will come back again next year and they will bring others with them,” Flen said. “That’s the thing that we’re trying to do is we’re trying to re-spark that rich history and those rich traditions that we have to show people how these things can energize them.”
Organizers planted new trees along the route the day before, involved the churches and recognized those who remembered the original lantern walks and their contributions to the community. That, Flen summarized, is what the walk was all about: giving back to Africatown.
“As Anderson says, ‘This is the beginning,’” Virginie Ladisch with the International Center for Transitional Justice said. “The whole idea is this tradition will happen yearly or biannually as a chance to really uplift the history and richness of Africatown and remind people of the repair that needs to be given to this community for harm that was done so they can keep moving forward.”
African American Redress Network steering committee member Linda Man agreed the walk served to reignite an awareness for the community’s history, not just the story of Clotilda, but of the entire story of fighting oppression up to this point.
“Africatown was a sanctuary for many Blacks in the South,” Man said, “and the fact that they've been so impacted by industrial, commercial and zoning and that it has impacted them on an environmental level and the disinvestment that has happened for a century, I think there is a real need for an energy and funding and money to be infused into the community to rebuild to reinvest in a community that deserves to be exalted like we did today.”
North Carolina native Vurtricia Brooks told Lagniappe she found the event very moving and very emotional. She did not know organizers planned to honor the ancestors at the cemetery with a libation prayer.
“That was interesting to me because I actually have an ancestor altar at my house,” she said. “I do simple stuff there at home, but I had not done anything to that extent, so that was very moving to be able to do that and to drink from that cup and to call the names of my ancestors. That was the highlight of it for me.”
As she walked back across the street from the cemetery, the words “strength” and “resilience” appeared in her mind. She felt the sense of community Flen said he wanted participants to feel, and it made her feel optimistic for Africatown’s future.
“It was just a sense of us coming together to do something and I was just proud to see it,” Brooks said. “I hope that we sustain it, that’s the next thing for me.”
Part of sustaining that sense of coming together is a new STEMM program for MCTS students in grades 6 through 8 brought to the school by faculty at Birmingham-Southern College.
Kelly Russell, an associate professor of education and member of the project team, told Lagniappe she and four other professors found MCTS when some of their more local Birmingham projects fell through in 2020. They found a grant for a coastal environmental justice project through the Gulf Research Program of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine, and decided on MCTS for its placement in a community blighted by harmful industry.
The team asked local organizations like Africatown C.H.E.S.S. and Mobile Baykeeper to contribute to the curriculum, and met with six MCTS teachers over the summer to plan the program out.
“The ultimate goal is to raise up citizen scientists and to give kids agency in the community,” Russell said, “to give the kids reasons to really connect with their own community and to see changes you made yourself.”
How each classroom uses the resources given them by the curriculum and the program is up to the students’ imagination, she continued. Students in sixth and seventh grades have already created an aquaponic garden, and students in the eighth grade will create their own community project and learn how to write grant proposals for it.
“It's just really grown into this incredible community of practice, and just the relationships we’ve made with the teachers have been beautiful,” Russell said. “They’re completing what they want to do with the curriculum and making lists of things they want to use.
“One of the folks told us that we were being directed by the ancestors, so it's just like serendipity.”
Pinkney said MCTS played a central role in Africatown’s life when he knew it as a student and a teacher, part of a village of influences that included the school, the church and the home.
“As we think about the focus on the Clotilda, we’re thinking about the ship itself and the ancestors, but we’re trying to let people know how much the school had in perpetuating that history,” Pinkney said. “And this is the focal point, the school itself, when we’re talking about the village, the home, the church and the school. By going back to the churches, we feel they had such a valuable relationship with the school and the history itself.”
Pinkney thought back and remembered a time when Africatown sustained itself with a variety of locally owned businesses. He said an urban renewal focused on recapturing sustainability would greatly help the community.
“Our history needs to be repeated; it’s been lost,” he said. “The purpose of the lantern walk is to really bring back light out of the darkness.”
