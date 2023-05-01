QUINNIE, LEKENO JERMAINE

 QUINNIE, LEKENO JERMAINE

Robbery

On Sunday, April 30, 2023, at approximately 10:08 a.m., officers responded to 2962 Dauphin Island Parkway, Food Saver, in reference to a robbery. Upon arriving at the scene, the officers discovered that the suspect had attempted to leave the store without paying for the items. When store employees tried to intervene, the suspect physically assaulted one of them. Lekeno Quinnie, 45, was arrested.

