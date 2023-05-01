On Sunday, April 30, 2023, at approximately 10:08 a.m., officers responded to 2962 Dauphin Island Parkway, Food Saver, in reference to a robbery. Upon arriving at the scene, the officers discovered that the suspect had attempted to leave the store without paying for the items. When store employees tried to intervene, the suspect physically assaulted one of them. Lekeno Quinnie, 45, was arrested.
Shooting Into an Unoccupied Vehicle
On Sunday, April 30, 2023, at approximately 5:32 p.m., officers responded to 2906 Sage Park in reference to shots fired call. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the victim’s vehicle was struck by gunfire while he was at a friend’s house. No one was injured. This is an ongoing investigation.
Burglary
On Saturday, April 29, 2023, at approximately 2:12 p.m., officers responded to the 900 block of Wellington Street in reference to a burglary that occurred at the 2000 block of Linda Drive. Upon arrival, officers discovered that a 17-year-old male juvenile unlawfully entered the victim’s residence and took her property. The subject was located at the 900 block of Wellington Street and taken into custody. The subject was arrested and transported to Strickland Youth Center.
Robbery
On Saturday, April 29, 2023, at approximately 8:15 p.m., officers responded to 367 Azalea Road, McDonald’s, in reference to a robbery. Upon arrival, the officers found that a male suspect had brandished a knife and demanded cash from the cash register. The suspect then took the money and fled the scene on foot. This is an ongoing investigation.
Assault
On Sunday, April 30, 2023, at approximately 7:20 p.m., officers responded to 1700 Center Street, USA Children’s and Women’s Hospital, in reference to an assault. Upon arrival, officers discovered that a juvenile male accidentally shot the 5-year-old victim with a BB gun on Marine Street near Montgomery Street. The victim’s injury was non-life-threatening. This is an ongoing investigation.
Criminal Mischief, Reckless Endangerment, and Property Damage
On Sunday, April 30, 2023, at around 8:40 p.m., officers responded to 2610 Halls Mill Road, Garda World, after receiving reports of a vehicle that had crashed into the building. Upon arriving at the scene, the officers discovered that an employee of the company had intentionally driven an armored vehicle into the building, causing extensive damage to the structure and two parked vehicles. The suspect then fled the scene on foot. This is an ongoing investigation.
Assault
On Sunday, April 30, 2023, at approximately 9:39 p.m., officers responded to the 1100 block of De Soto Drive in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers discovered that a juvenile male subject shot an adult female during a verbal altercation. The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The subject fled the scene. This is an ongoing investigation.
Shooting Into an Occupied Dwelling
On Sunday, April 30, 2023, at approximately 9:58 p.m., officers responded to the 7000 block of Foxland Drive in reference to shots fired. Upon arrival, officers discovered that an unknown subject fired a shot into the victim’s residence. No one was injured. This is an ongoing investigation.
Shooting Into an Occupied Dwelling and Shooting Into an Unoccupied Vehicle
On Monday, May 1, 2023, at approximately 2:39 p.m., officers responded to the 6000 block of Stream Bank Drive in reference to shots fired. Upon arrival, officers discovered that an unknown subject fired multiple rounds into the victim’s occupied residence and vehicle. No one was injured. This is an ongoing investigation.
Burglary
On Monday, May 1, 2023, at approximately 3:08 a.m., officers responded to the 1300 block of Plaza Court, RV Taylor, in reference to a burglary in progress. Upon arrival, officers located a male subject inside the residence and took him into custody. Cornlius Boggs, 23, was arrested.
