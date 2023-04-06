A bill to establish mandatory minimums for fentanyl trafficking received unanimous approval in the Senate Thursday morning and will head to Gov. Kay Ivey’s desk for adoption.
“We all know fentanyl is hurting all our communities,” Sen. April Weaver, R-Brierfield, said when she presented Rep. Matt Simpson’s, R-Daphne, bill to the Senate. “This is a bipartisan issue.”
Simpson’s bill passed 31 to 0 in the same unanimous way it passed the House of Representatives 105 to 0 on March 23.
In January, Simpson explained in a previous Lagniappe story fentanyl is the only drug without criminal penalties in Alabama. His bill would sentence those convicted of trafficking fentanyl to three years for 1-2 grams, 10 years for 2-4 grams, 25 years for 4-8 grams and life for 8 grams or more.
Ivey praised Simpson and both chambers of the legislature for coming together and addressing what has become a national issue.
"The entire nation should take note of what we accomplished today in Alabama with the passage of House Bill 1, the bill to help combat the fentanyl crisis," she said in a statement. "Combatting this deadly drug will continue to be a top priority for our Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, and I will do everything in my power to stop this drug from being a killer in Alabama."
Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.
