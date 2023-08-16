Curtellius Denise Tapaingea James, 22, sits in Mobile Metro Jail on charges of murdering 23-year-old Honesty Shacole Holloway-Wilkerson and attempting to murder Holloway-Wilkerson’s 15-year-old sister, Germany.
A social media feud between three Semmes women ended with one dead and another injured by gunshot wounds on Friday, Aug. 11, according to a statement from the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.
Curtellius Denise Tapaingea James, 22, sits in Mobile Metro Jail on charges of murdering 23-year-old Honesty Shacole Holloway-Wilkerson and attempting to murder Holloway-Wilkerson’s 15-year-old sister, Germany.
Semmes police responded to a house on Ponderosa Drive Friday night in reference to a shooting, and found Holloway-Wilkerson dead from a shotgun wound to the chest, the statement reads. Police found her sister Germany down the street at a neighbor’s house suffering from a gunshot to the thigh. MCSO crime scene and major crimes investigators joined the case at Semmes’ request.
Witnesses told detectives they left Ponderosa Drive with James to go to a local restaurant, and found someone damaged James’ car and belongings when they returned.
“All of James’ belongings were in the yard, her vehicle was keyed and all four tires were flat,” the statement reads.
The Holloway-Wilkerson sisters appeared soon after, witnesses told police, and started arguing with James. James pulled out a shotgun and killed one sister with a shot to the chest before turning the weapon to the other as she ran away, shooting her in the thigh, the statement reads.
“Witnesses also stated that Honesty Holloway-Wilkerson and James had been fighting back and forth over social media, but they were unaware of what the argument was about,” the statement reads.
Police booked James into Metro Jail on Saturday, Aug. 12.
