Curtellius Denise Tapaingea James, 22, sits in Mobile Metro Jail on charges of murdering 23-year-old Honesty Shacole Holloway-Wilkerson and attempting to murder Holloway-Wilkerson’s 15-year-old sister, Germany. 

A social media feud between three Semmes women ended with one dead and another injured by gunshot wounds on Friday, Aug. 11, according to a statement from the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.

