Africatown ALDOT

Edwin Perry, the Mobile River Bridge project director for ALDOT, stands and speaks at a community meeting in Africatown to discuss the forthcoming bridge's affect on local traffic. Joe Womack of Africatown C.H.E.S.S. and Ramsey Sprague of MEJAC (left to right) sit at the table with him.

Africatown community members voiced complaints against the Mobile River Bridge bringing more traffic through Africatown Boulevard and other infrastructure concerns at a meeting with Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) project director Edwin Perry Thursday night.

At the meeting, some residents of the community — founded by former enslaved people after the Civil War and blighted by decades of harmful industrial development — said they have received “nothing but broken promises” from elected officials and ALDOT leaders in the past, and that collecting a toll to pay for the long-expected bridge would divert more speeding traffic their direction.

