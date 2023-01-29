Edwin Perry, the Mobile River Bridge project director for ALDOT, stands and speaks at a community meeting in Africatown to discuss the forthcoming bridge's affect on local traffic. Joe Womack of Africatown C.H.E.S.S. and Ramsey Sprague of MEJAC (left to right) sit at the table with him.
Africatown community members voiced complaints against the Mobile River Bridge bringing more traffic through Africatown Boulevard and other infrastructure concerns at a meeting with Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) project director Edwin Perry Thursday night.
At the meeting, some residents of the community — founded by former enslaved people after the Civil War and blighted by decades of harmful industrial development — said they have received “nothing but broken promises” from elected officials and ALDOT leaders in the past, and that collecting a toll to pay for the long-expected bridge would divert more speeding traffic their direction.
Perry told the dozens of people who packed into the Robert Hope Community Center meeting room that the meeting served to inform them about the Mobile River Bridge project as it progresses, “coordinate the environmental commitments we have made to this area as part of the project” and learn what goals the people of Africatown have for their community.
“Economic development through heritage tourism can’t happen unless things change on Africatown Boulevard,” Ramsey Sprague, the president of the nonprofit Mobile Environmental Justice Action Committee (MEJAC) said. “If there's money coming to the city for tourism, and the tourism development is necessary to calm traffic on Africatown Boulevard, it's just about connecting those dots.”
He summarized that the community wants traffic to slow down coming off the Cochrane-Africatown USA Bridge “like its going through a residential neighborhood in front of a historic church,” and rumble strips, traffic lights and warning lights should be installed so drivers “know not to go down barreling into the neighborhood.”
While ALDOT “failed this community miserably” 30 years ago, Sprague said the new administration seems truly willing to work with Africatown and help it achieve the community connectivity that it wants, like reopening foot traffic between Union Baptist Church and Old Plateau Cemetery.
“A lot of them have great ideas but don't know who to talk to or who to get with,” Perry said. “We have project commitments that are from the approved record of decision that was signed in 2019. From those commitments, we want to get with the community, let them know what we’re going to do, keep them informed and then make sure what we’re doing is what they’re wanting.”
He emphasized that making it easier for people in Africatown to get where they’re going is of great importance to ALDOT.
“If we can kind of work with the community and find out what projects they want to accomplish, and we hear of a grant opportunity through the new transportation bill,” he said, “we can share with them how that project would be a great fit for this grant opportunity and connect those two opportunities to try to help them with their projects.”
District 2 Mobile Councilman William Carroll and State Sen. Vivian Davis Figures attended the meeting and participated in the discussion, but many community members took offense that Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson did not appear, though a city liaison did.
Figures told the audience she would extend an invitation to him to attend the next meeting in March.
Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.
