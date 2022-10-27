Over the course of his life, Lonnie Johnson has accomplished enough to fill two or three lifetimes.
As the inventor of the Super Soaker water gun, the holder of more than 150 patents and an inductee of multiple halls of fame, there isn’t much that Johnson has yet to accomplish.
But on Thursday morning Johnson added another milestone to his already impressive list.
As the latest addition to Williamson High School, a new 12,000 square foot science building was named in Johnson’s honor that will house eight new classrooms along with a science lab.
Returning to where his educational roots began is a special moment for Johnson, but he said he hopes the impact his legacy will have on the students will pay off for generations to come.
“What’s really special to me is to see the impact this has on the kids,” Johnson said. “I’m fine working in the laboratory and I enjoy what I do. But I feel a strong responsibility to come out and set an example.”
Addressing the crowd gathered at the Williamson Middle School gym for the dedication, Johnson told the famous story about his attempt to make rocket fuel in his parents' kitchen as a young boy which almost burned the entire kitchen down. Instead of his parents forbidding him from experimenting in the future, his father simply suggested he conduct his next experiments outside of the house to avoid any further incidents while purchasing a hot plate, allowing for him to continue pursuing his passion.
That decision by his father paid dividends for Johnson and the confidence gained from his parents gave life to the start of his illustrious career. Johnson iterated his hope for the same mindset for parents and educators alike when it comes to educating youth.
“What’s important about that story is that my dad didn’t destroy my curiosity and my vision and ambition to do things,” Johnson said. “Sometimes I think some of our best minds get stymied simply because we are trying to mold and control them too much but we have to have that flexibility and tolerance.”
Johnson took time to detail how his invention of the Super Soaker — which has generated more than $1 billion in sales and was inducted into the National Toy Hall of Fame in 2015 — came about.
With the success of the Super Soaker, Johnson was bound and determined to show companies he wasn’t just a one-hit wonder.
“I wanted to prove to them that it wasn’t just luck. I wanted to show them that lightning could strike in the same place twice,” Johnson said. “So I started designing NERF dart guns and the N-Strike series became their best-seller. So I became the king of toy guns just out of ambition, setting goals and working hard to make that happen.”
In addition to the building being dedicated in Johnson’s honor, longtime friend and former Williamson robotics teacher Johnny Kennedy had the robotics room dedicated in his name as well.
Even after all of the success Johnson has found along the way, the lightning strikes just keep on happening.
Johnson announced he is currently working on a new project revolving around capturing heat from oil wells and converting it into electricity — technology that would be the first of its kind.
The project has already secured $30 million from investors and could play a vital role in the reduction of using fossil fuels according to Johnson.
“I’ve been working on this for a while now because I understood the need to transition away from fossil fuels long before a lot of people realized it,” Johnson said. “There are thousands of empty oil wells and those wells have a lot of low-tension heat and there’s no technology that can convert that heat to electricity. But my invention can convert that heat into electricity very efficiently. The reason that the company is excited about it is because there is enough heat in just 20 percent of the oil wells to supply electricity across the country.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.