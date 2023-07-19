A popular YouTuber and social media influencer was identified as a woman who went missing and was eventually found dead in Fairhope last Saturday.
Annabelle Ham, a 22-year-old from Georgia, was pulled from the waters of Mobile Bay on Saturday, July 15, according to a statement from the Fairhope Police Department. Ham disappeared after walking on the pier at the end of Molokai Lane.
While police are awaiting the official autopsy report to come back, officials do not believe foul play was involved. Ham’s family posted a statement on Facebook, giving what they believe to be the reason for her death.
“Annabelle experienced an epileptic event and has gone on to the gates of heaven,” the post reads. “She struggled with this for a long time and wanted to raise awareness for it, which we will do in honor of her.”
Ham amassed a large following across social media platforms including almost 80,000 subscribers on YouTube, 77,000 followers on Instagram and 35,000 followers on Tiktok.
Officials with the Fairhope police said they did not immediately release Ham’s name out of respect for her family. Once the family acknowledged the incident on social media, Fairhope officials confirmed her identification.
