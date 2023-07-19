Fairhope Police Logo
A popular YouTuber and social media influencer was identified as a woman who went missing and was eventually found dead in Fairhope last Saturday.

Annabelle Ham, a 22-year-old from Georgia, was pulled from the waters of Mobile Bay on Saturday, July 15, according to a statement from the Fairhope Police Department. Ham disappeared after walking on the pier at the end of Molokai Lane.

