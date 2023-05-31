Residents across Mobile and Baldwin counties got a bit of a shock before they went to bed on Tuesday night. At approximately 10 p.m., residents took to social media claiming they heard a loud “boom” that “shook” certain areas.
The boom has widely been attributed to the re-entry of the SpaceX Dragon capsule, which departed from the International Space Station earlier in the day with four astronauts aboard who had previously spent 10 days in orbit.
Brady Petree has been a reporter at Lagniappe since August, 2022. He covers education in Mobile County in addition to news in Southern Baldwin County. He is a graduate of Northwest-Shoals Community College and Athens State University where he received a B.S. in social science with a minor in political science. A Northwest Alabama native, he hails from Russellville where he worked as the Executive Editor/Sports Editor of the Franklin Free Press for over two years. He is married to his wife Stacy and they have two cats named Poppy and Mews who naturally rules the roost.
