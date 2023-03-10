SOS Towing
facebook.com/crystaljc.smith

Lawyers for SOS Towing owner Gary Smith Jr. are preparing to argue in court later this month there is no restitution owed in connection with an insurance fraud probe launched against several Mobile wrecker services in 2019.

Smith appeared in court Thursday before Mobile County Circuit Court Judge Michael Windom where he was expected to provide accounting details of towing services and determine how much, if any, was needed to be paid back to insurance companies. Due to time restraints, Smith’s attorney, Chase Dearman, had Windom reschedule the hearing for March 27.

Email Scott Johnson at scott@lagniappemobile.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.