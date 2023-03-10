Lawyers for SOS Towing owner Gary Smith Jr. are preparing to argue in court later this month there is no restitution owed in connection with an insurance fraud probe launched against several Mobile wrecker services in 2019.
Smith appeared in court Thursday before Mobile County Circuit Court Judge Michael Windom where he was expected to provide accounting details of towing services and determine how much, if any, was needed to be paid back to insurance companies. Due to time restraints, Smith’s attorney, Chase Dearman, had Windom reschedule the hearing for March 27.
After multiple attempts to reach a plea, Mobile County Assistant District Attorney Clay Rossi struck a last-minute deal with Smith during a scheduled February trial date to have the felony charges against him dismissed if his company could pay back alleged overcharges beginning in February 2019 with the total amount owed being capped at just $8,946.
Prosecutors have attempted to paint the agreement as a concession by Smith of wrongdoing, while the Smith family has viewed the agreement exactly the opposite, claiming the agreement to drop criminal charges is a victory.
Rossi argued a service agreement signed that same month with the City of Mobile to participate in the police department’s tow rotation contractually bound Smith to charge specific fees for services. Investigators and prosecutors alleged Smith and four other tow companies violated the city ordinances by following a fee sheet distributed by city officials in 2015.
The owners of those companies were arrested and charged following raids in July 2019. They were also booted from the tow rotation and most of the companies have not been able to get back on the list since while their cases remain active. Other wreckers allegedly following the same schedule faced no similar action by law enforcement.
Incidentally, information later surfaced that the city police department’s own impound lot was following the same fee schedule, resulting in sweeping reimbursements.
When Smith returns to trial in two weeks, he expects to show that his business owes nothing.
According to Smith’s family, the now-defunct business only towed a handful of vehicles during the prescribed time frame due to them being shut down later the same year and their tow trucks impounded. The Smith family has described the case as “malicious prosecution” spurred on against them in retaliation for bringing improprieties to light at the city’s impound lot.
“After an internal audit of our towing invoices, we affirm that there has been no overcharging, let alone criminal activity committed,” said the Smith family in a statement.
On March 27, the Smiths say they will attempt to demonstrate a “substantial amount of accounting errors” they’ve found in reports collected by the Mobile Police Department on their business.
According to the Smiths during Thursday’s hearing when they brought these issues to Rossi’s attention, he and a detective were not able to provide an immediate answer.
“[The detective] instead, spent the next few minutes fumbling through papers in what seemed to be a desperate attempt to pull something out of thin air,” the statement read.
