SOS Towing
facebook.com/crystaljc.smith

The number of legal delays for one former tow truck company owner continues to tick upward as he attempts to clear his name in a saga that has devastated his family business.

Gary Smith Jr. had his 15th scheduling delay this week for a trial to address charges of insurance fraud stemming from a 2019 investigation of overcharging for towing services in violation of a convoluted city ordinance even the Mobile Police Department (MPD) itself conceded to violating.

Email Scott Johnson at scott@lagniappemobile.com

Tags

Reporting on crime, public safety, courts & Mobile County — Scott Johnson, 30, has spent the better half of the decade reporting Alabama news. In the Northwest corner of the state, Johnson jumped head-first into journalism covering rural Alabama

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.