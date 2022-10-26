The number of legal delays for one former tow truck company owner continues to tick upward as he attempts to clear his name in a saga that has devastated his family business.
Gary Smith Jr. had his 15th scheduling delay this week for a trial to address charges of insurance fraud stemming from a 2019 investigation of overcharging for towing services in violation of a convoluted city ordinance even the Mobile Police Department (MPD) itself conceded to violating.
The investigation led to five towing companies being suspended from the MPD tow call rotation. The Smiths’ SOS Towing company was the only one to have its trucks seized under Alabama’s civil asset forfeiture process. Those trucks were ultimately returned to the Smiths in August after being held for 13 months.
Smith’s criminal trial was set to take place Oct. 11 before Mobile Circuit Judge Michael Windom. However, it was delayed due to case crowding and bumped to early next year. A pretrial motion hearing is now set to take place Jan. 26, 2023, with a trial date marked for Feb. 13, 2023, pushing the case closer to four years since it began.
And more delays could be on the horizon. Mobile County Assistant District Attorney (DA) Clay Rossi, who is prosecuting the case, recently notified the court the rescheduled date conflicts with another of his assigned cases. Rossi told Lagniappe he was prepared to try the case Oct. 11, and he now is seeking guidance from the judge if he should be prepared again in February.
According to Smith’s family, this saga forced SOS Towing to dissolve due to its trucks being impounded. They were reportedly in unusable condition once they were finally returned.
Gary Smith Sr. was also charged in the case, but died in July, just weeks before the state released the trucks. The Smiths told Lagniappe their father died of a heart attack, which they believe was triggered by stress over the trial. His death opened up a loophole allowing the DA’s office to negotiate a deal to keep one of the SOS tow trucks due to a new state law making death grounds for a defendant to abandon an asset claim.
J.C. Smith has said his brother and father were targeted because he was seeking to uncover corruption at the Mobile city impound lot where he worked. According to his wife, Crystal, J.C. Smith has now been issued a gag order preventing him from speaking publicly about an ongoing corruption probe into “high-ranking officials,” which allegedly includes employees of the FBI and Mobile County Sheriff’s Office. The order came in August after he testified before a grand jury.
Ahead of the Oct. 11 trial date, the DA’s office filed a number of motions to suppress certain topics it argues are “speculative and irrelevant.” This includes statements linking the state’s prosecution as causational to Gary Smith Sr.’s death, evidence of alleged wrongdoing by the MPD impound lot and commentary on the Smith family’s financial condition due to the charges.
Gary Smith Jr.’s attorney, Chase Dearman, has filed a motion seeking to suppress the city of Mobile’s towing ordinance claiming it is irrelevant as there is no precedent a city ordinance determines “usual and customary” charges as is prescribed by Alabama’s penal code regarding insurance fraud. Both parties’ motions are currently scheduled to be addressed Jan. 26.
Reporting on crime, public safety, courts & Mobile County — Scott Johnson, 30, has spent the better half of the decade reporting Alabama news. In the Northwest corner of the state, Johnson jumped head-first into journalism covering rural Alabama
