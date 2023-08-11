Former students dispute the timeline offered by McGill-Toolen Catholic High School leaders regarding when a defrocked priest who left the country with a recent graduate stopped speaking in religion classes and hearing confessions.
In a July 28 Facebook post, the school offered an “important message from Principal Michelle Haas and President [the Rev.] Bry Shields, stating that Fr. Alex Crow was not an employee of the school, but did visit campus from time to time. Former students, speaking on condition of anonymity, have told Lagniappe Crow was in at least one religion class lecturing and answering questions almost weekly. The school and the Archdiocese of Mobile have both pushed back against the notion that Crow taught at McGill.
“Mr. Crow did visit some Theology classrooms, and hear confessions during the period, September through December 2021,” the post read. “He also celebrated one school Mass that year.”
Those former students said Crow visited most Fridays and lectured in McGill Theology Department Chair Joseph Arensberg’s senior-level religion class as late as the end of the spring semester in 2022. Arensberg is the father of the Rev. Pat Arensberg, the pastor at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, where Crow was parochial vicar.
The students described Crow as often speaking about issues such as possession and demons and frequently getting very loud and agitated while doing so. Authorities have said Crow, 30, went to Europe with the 18-year-old woman intent on taking her to Spain to perform an exorcism. In podcasts, Crow talked about performing exorcisms on a routine basis and also claimed to have been healed from various illnesses by exorcisms performed on him.
When asked in person on campus Thursday about the discrepancies between the school and former students as to when Crow stopped lecturing classes, McGill-Toolen Director of Advancement Kim Dunne told a Lagniappe reporter she didn’t know, but would ask Haas, Shields, or both about whether they stand by the original statement. In a phone call later in the day on Thursday, Dunne said the school would stand by the statement and had “no additional comments.” Neither Haas nor Shields has responded to multiple attempts to discuss the situation.
In the conversation on campus, Dunne reiterated the school’s position that Crow was never an employee of McGill-Toolen Catholic High School and not a teacher, but was one of several priests the school relied upon to act as “chaplains” since the Archdiocese no longer had enough available priests to let the school employ a full-time one.
“We have a chaplain’s committee of maybe 10, and they rotate who might come hear confession,” Dunne said. “It would rotate. Sometimes, it was literally an all-call over who could come and our campus minister would schedule it. So, as access to students, the statement Haas and Father Shields put out was probably based on going back and checking with our campus minister and saying when was the last time Father Crow was on campus in an official capacity. Official in terms of we asked him to hear confessions and he came.”
When asked if an invitation from a teacher counted as an official visit, Dunne said she believed it would count.
“I would think so, but I can’t answer that for sure,” Dunne said. “We have like nine priests we call chaplains that are not officially employees at the school, but they’ll come because we, unfortunately, don’t have enough priests to have one officially assigned to McGill.”
The school’s own website, though, made specific reference only to Crow being “present in the Theology Hall most Fridays to visit with classes and is available to students and staff for Confession.” No other priests were mentioned. That passage was removed from the McGill website shortly after news broke of Crow being defrocked.
The question of just how much access Crow had to not only McGill students, but other young people is one parents who have spoken with Lagniappe have asked. Parents, who spoke on condition of anonymity, have said Crow filled their children’s heads with fears of demonic possession, which eventually caused some to break with their own families or otherwise disrupt their lives.
Crow had a multitude of videos online — most of which were quickly scrubbed from the web as the scandal erupted — in which he discussed his views extensively, and those parents have expressed the opinion diocesean, parish and school officials should have known what he was saying to their children. They also claim those officials were made aware of the issues, but their concerns were brushed aside.
The diocese was clearly aware of issues with Crow when it warned him to stay away from another girl, a friend of the former student who accompanied him to Europe. Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch confirmed last week that church officials had concerns about his behavior with the other girl and that he was warned to stay away from her earlier this year.
It is also clear Crow was in frequent contact with McGill-Toolen students and other young people in the community up until he left the country. Crow attended events such as the McGill football retreat in July 2021, according to photos from Facebook. Attendees at the spring 2022 Women’s Retreat, an event for McGill students, told Lagniappe Crow was present and even stayed overnight at Holy Spirit Hall at Camp Cullen in Fairhope.
Parents also complained to the Archdiocese about Crow after students returned from a church-sponsored trip to Guatemala last year they say had a traumatizing effect on their kids after the former priest performed multiple exorcisms. While McGill students were in attendance on that trip, Dunne said the school was not a sponsor.
“They don’t sign up through us,” she said. “We don’t have any control over a student who’s in another parish.”
The sponsors for the trip were Corpus Christi parish and St. Ignatius parish, the latter of which is run by McGill-Toolen President Bry Shields, who serves as pastor at St. Ignatius.
Crow was also present on a trip to Rome in June of this year attended by some McGill students, including the young woman now with him in Europe, and others from the local community. The sponsors for that trip are not clear.
A Facebook post from June 27, 2023 on the page belonging to Corpus Christi Catholic Church advertised an upcoming “youth group religious excursion” Crow was set to go on before he was defrocked. The post said registration for the trip was open to all “incoming freshmen through graduated seniors.” Those interested in the trip had from July 31 to August 3 to register for the trip.
