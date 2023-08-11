Crow and Arensberg

Alex Crow, left, is pictured with Joseph Arensberg, McGill-Toolen Catholic High School theology chair and father of the Rev. Pat Arensberg, pastor of Corpus Christi Catholic Church, where Crow was parochial vicar at one time. 

Former students dispute the timeline offered by McGill-Toolen Catholic High School leaders regarding when a defrocked priest who left the country with a recent graduate stopped speaking in religion classes and hearing confessions.

In a July 28 Facebook post, the school offered an “important message from Principal Michelle Haas and President [the Rev.] Bry Shields, stating that Fr. Alex Crow was not an employee of the school, but did visit campus from time to time. Former students, speaking on condition of anonymity, have told Lagniappe Crow was in at least one religion class lecturing and answering questions almost weekly. The school and the Archdiocese of Mobile have both pushed back against the notion that Crow taught at McGill.

Dale Liesch is assistant managing editor and a reporter with Lagniappe. He can be reached at dale@lagniappemobile.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Mike
Mike

Wish you would attach the date the picture was taken.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.