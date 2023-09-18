Convocation 2023

University of South Alabama Convocation on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, in Mobile, Ala. (Mike Kittrell)

Emphasis on enrollment growth and retention is paying off at the University of South Alabama (USA).

Official headcounts of the university’s student body show admissions rising by more than 300 to 13,768 compared to the previous Fall semester, earning the first positive enrollment change in six years and another win for USA President Jo Bonner’s administration.

Email Scott Johnson at scott@lagniappemobile.com

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.