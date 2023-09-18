Emphasis on enrollment growth and retention is paying off at the University of South Alabama (USA).
Official headcounts of the university’s student body show admissions rising by more than 300 to 13,768 compared to the previous Fall semester, earning the first positive enrollment change in six years and another win for USA President Jo Bonner’s administration.
The growth is fueled by a 19 percent increase in first-year student enrollment and a 76 percent return rate for students into their sophomore year. The results make the Class of 2027 one of the largest in the university’s 60-year history and mark the second-highest sophomore retention rate ever experienced.
Other notable enrollment data include:
2,500 students in campus housing
Highest GPA average among freshmen class — 3.76
Freshmen Honors College cohort increased 28 percent
10-percent jump in transfer-in enrollment
5-percent increase in international students
USA’s Fall 2022 semester was attended by 13,463 full- and part-time students, the lowest enrollment in 15 years. The University’s record enrollment was experienced during the Fall 2016 semester when 16,443 students attended.
South Alabama has aggressively targeted enrollment over the past two years, emphasizing regional in-state recruiting. This includes Bonners’ “VIP tour” campaign, where he would bring high school students on campus in a Jaguar Athletics bus. He has visited more than 105 schools over the past year. The school has also expanded scholarship opportunities.
“It is clear more and more students and their families see the value of a first-class ticket to a brighter future through a degree from the University of South Alabama,” Bonner said in a statement. “This is just the beginning. Today we celebrate, but we also recommit to our collective efforts of telling South’s story and the value of a degree from the Flagship of the Gulf Coast.”
South Alabama Vice President Dr. Andi Kent said this data indicates these retention efforts are positively impacting students.
“Once they arrive and meet with our students, faculty and staff, they quickly discover what makes South so special,” Kent said, who helps lead the tours along with Bonner and the University’s enrollment team. “With more students and on-campus housing occupancy at an all-time high, there is renewed energy on campus. There are many reasons to be proud of our University, as well as to be optimistic for our future successes.”
The enrollment gains come in spite of recent negative trends facing many universities across the county. According to a Chronicle of Higher Education review, while enrollment at 78 public flagships rose more than 12 percent in recent years, enrollment at public regional universities fell more than 4 percent.
“Our faculty and staff have gone the extra mile to put our students first,” Kent said. “They have implemented innovative teaching strategies and provided enriched opportunities for research, service and campus involvement.”
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.