For most of the general public, when one thinks of a Rubik’s Cube, they tend to picture the basic 3X3 puzzle. Since it hit shelves in 1977, the multi-colored cube has served as a staple in the toy community as people young and old attempt to successfully get nine squares of the same color on each side.
While the time it takes for the typical person to complete a basic cube may vary from a few minutes to infinity, there’s an entire community dedicated to taking Rubik’s to the next level and doing so in a hurry.
The sport of speedcubing — which is all about solving cubes in all shapes and sizes as fast as possible — has picked up in popularity in recent years with enthusiasts competing in tournaments across the globe, including one coming to Alabama’s Gulf Coast. Jacob Ambrose serves as the regional delegate for the CubingUSA Southeast Championships held at the Orange Beach Event Center this upcoming weekend.
Ambrose said the tournament will see 226 “speedcubers” from all 50 states as well as 10 countries make their way to Orange Beach to compete and the public is invited to come out and watch some of the world’s top competitors in the sport, along with newcomers looking to make a name for themselves.
“You’ll get to see a lot of fast solvers,” Ambrose said. “This is our region championship so this is the best of the best. We have people here who are top 10 in the world all the way down to first-time competitors.”
Competitors will participate in events ranging from the standard 3X3 solving to the more complex solves such as a dodecahedron-shaped puzzle called a megaminx.
Perhaps the most challenging category is the multi-blind where contestants are given multiple basic cubes and must memorize the patterns before being blindfolded. They then have a set amount of time in which to solve them from just that quick mental snapshot.
“You’re memorizing each piece and where it needs to go,” Ambrose said. “Once you know that, you can kind of draw a road map to it. You memorize the puzzles and whenever you put the blindfold on, you solve it in specific ways to where you’re only solving certain pieces at a time.”
Ambrose got his start in cubing as an eighth-grader with a passion for puzzles and complex games such as Sudoku and chess. Since then, he’s competed in over 180 tournaments in various countries such as Australia, Canada and Spain and will travel to South Korea later this year for the world championships. He even appeared multiple times in the Netflix documentary “The Speed Cubers” while competing in Australia.
According to Ambrose, speedcubing had been gaining steam in terms of popularity leading up to 2020. And like the rest of the world, cubing competitions were halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But once things began to return to normal, the sport took off in ways he didn’t think were possible.
“That [documentary came out right when COVID hit so we had to stop doing competitions altogether,” Ambrose said. “Whenever we came back, there was a big boom in competitions. It was kind of crazy. Luckily we’ve gotten to the point where our supply of competition is meeting the demand so we’re not having overfilled competitions and we’re able to provide everyone who wants to compete an opportunity to do so.”
While registration for the tournament in Orange Beach was open to anyone and there weren’t any true requirements, the competition could serve as a launching pad for larger events. Those who meet the appropriate qualifying times in Orange Beach could find themselves competing at the U.S. national tournament with a chance to make it to the world championships.
Recently, Ambrose has taken a step back competitively as he takes on more of a leadership role within the World Cubing Association (WCA) in an effort to help grow the sport as a member of the association’s results team. And while he enjoys the sport, he said it’s the connections he has made that continue to bring him back year after year.
“If I didn’t meet a ton of friends along the way, I would not still be doing this,” Ambrose said. “Our usual staff we hang out with are a bunch of great people who want to have fun and we all share a common interest in Rubik's Cube and I have friends all across the globe because of this.”
Brady Petree has been a reporter at Lagniappe since August, 2022. He covers education in Mobile County in addition to news in Southern Baldwin County. He is a graduate of Northwest-Shoals Community College and Athens State University where he received a B.S. in social science with a minor in political science. A Northwest Alabama native, he hails from Russellville where he worked as the Executive Editor/Sports Editor of the Franklin Free Press for over two years. He is married to his wife Stacy and they have two cats named Poppy and Mews who naturally rules the roost.
A validation study by PFM found that the city could bring in $105.7 million more than it spends if it annexes a portion of West Mobile into its city limits. Currently, Mayor Sandy Stimpson's office has proposed four maps that each alter the city's population in different ways.
While all the maps increase the population above 200,000, Map A brings in the most people, but also brings the city's Black voting-age population nearly level with the White voting-age population. Map B brings in fewer residents, but impacts the Black majority less. The same can be said for Map C. Map D would have the least significant impact on the Black majority, but would also result in the city's population declining below 200,000 by 2030.
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.