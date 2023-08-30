Allan Kyle Jones, 48

Allan Kyle Jones, 48, has been the pastor of Lifeway Community Church in Loxley since 2015.

A clergy member in Baldwin County faces four charges of possession of child pornography after warrants were obtained for his cell phone.

Allan Kyle Jones, 48, pastor of Lifeway Community Church in Loxley, was arrested Tuesday morning, Aug. 29, by Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office (BSCO) deputies after being tipped off that Jones was downloading sexually explicit content of minors. He was released that afternoon on a $60,000 bond, records show.

