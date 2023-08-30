A clergy member in Baldwin County faces four charges of possession of child pornography after warrants were obtained for his cell phone.
Allan Kyle Jones, 48, pastor of Lifeway Community Church in Loxley, was arrested Tuesday morning, Aug. 29, by Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office (BSCO) deputies after being tipped off that Jones was downloading sexually explicit content of minors. He was released that afternoon on a $60,000 bond, records show.
In a release made Wednesday, Aug. 30, Cpt. Andre Reid said detectives began investigating Jones “several weeks ago” and developed enough probable cause to obtain a warrant to search Jones’ cell phone. Reid said the device contained child pornography.
“Mr. Jones has been charged with counts of possession of obscene material containing the visual depiction of a person under 17 years of age. This investigation is still ongoing, and evidence is being analyzed,” he said.
Additional charges may be added once BCSO completes its investigation. Reid said Jones has been ordered to have no contact with minors and no access to electronic devices as a condition of his bond. A Baldwin County Circuit Court case file was not available as of Wednesday afternoon.
According to Lifeway’s website, Jones has been the pastor at the church since 2015, and a home address provided in his jail booking matches the church’s address on Thompson Road. Road view maps show a house located near the church building.
Jones' social media accounts indicate he has a wife of 26 years and two children.
Jones has previously served as associate pastor, worship pastor and student pastor at other churches in central Alabama and east Georgia. His bio states he is a 2002 graduate of The Baptist College of Florida, located in Graceville.
“Pastor Allan has a love for the Word of God, he believes in the Holy Spirit and all that He has to offer the Church and is a defender of Israel as God's Chosen People,” the website states.
According to state license records, Lifeway Community Church was formed in 2001. The congregation is listed as a member of the Baldwin Baptist Association, which serves area Southern Baptist Churches.
Neither organization responded to requests seeking statements and more information. Cpt. Reid told Lagniappe no clergy association has contacted his office at this time, either.
Lifeway did not immediately respond to a request for more information.
