The much-anticipated Rayza’s Restaurant has opened with “reservation only” dinner service at 9475 Hwy. 90 in Daphne (Malbis area). The sushi star is also slinging Korean bowls, coconut curry chicken and more with only the luckiest getting in at the moment. Try your shot at a reservation by calling 251-383-2060.

RISE breakfast eatery in Malbis at 10198 Hwy. 31 is expanding its hours. Open 8 a.m. to noon, they’ve started dinner service from 5-8 p.m. on select nights. Get some of that Latin flair multiple times per day. Check their Facebook page for updates on menus and times.

