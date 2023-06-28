The much-anticipated Rayza’s Restaurant has opened with “reservation only” dinner service at 9475 Hwy. 90 in Daphne (Malbis area). The sushi star is also slinging Korean bowls, coconut curry chicken and more with only the luckiest getting in at the moment. Try your shot at a reservation by calling 251-383-2060.
RISE breakfast eatery in Malbis at 10198 Hwy. 31 is expanding its hours. Open 8 a.m. to noon, they’ve started dinner service from 5-8 p.m. on select nights. Get some of that Latin flair multiple times per day. Check their Facebook page for updates on menus and times.
Ed’s is back to serving weekend breakfast, Saturdays and Sundays, from 7:30-10:30 a.m. Be on the lookout for a breakfast Bushwacker and some beignets. A Battleship Bowl is eggs over easy on fried green tomatoes and cheesy grits with a surrounding moat of gumbo. Doesn’t that sound terrible? Geez, Pete, you trying to kill us? Save me two for Saturday.
We’ve also heard of a new family-owned butcher coming next to Beef O’Brady’s Highway 31 spot. More on that later.
Fourth of July Ribs today!
It’s a tale as old as time, and another chapter that began in 1776. From the moment the almighty rib was pulled from the cage of Adam the First, we were very aware of its biblical importance. I would gladly sacrifice a rib or two for some better company. By the time the Franklins, Jeffersons and other Adams got busy with their pens, we the people were ready to celebrate the rib in a way you don’t read about in any Old Testament book.
The rib is the true test of any barbecue restaurant’s menu, the ultimate vehicle for sauce, a hot complement to cold potato salad and slaw, and the best measurement of a backyard barbecue enthusiast’s skill level. The fastest way to get yourself kicked off of grill detail is to screw up a rib.
You are likely familiar with Rendezvous in the Rib Mecca of Memphis. A name worthy of recognition, for sure, but other Memphians will mention Central Avenue or Germantown Commissary as favorite spots for this (mostly) Southern delicacy. Truthfully, the whole town seems to be based on ribs, sort of the same way we talk about po’boys and gumbo. I would argue Memphis is the most important rib city in the world. Maybe I should say the rib is the most important thing about Memphis.
I’ve never been to Kansas City, but I know they have their rules. In a competitive world of smoke rings, toothiness and other things those Kansas City boys look for, the Fourth of July rib would usually fall short of first place at any of those sanctioned meat and greets. Nobody with a belly full of beer and a plate full of beans is going to complain when his rib meat is falling off the bone.
I’ve heard that phrase my whole life — “falling off the bone.” At some point, it became a bad phrase, but I never minded it. If the competition rib is a supermodel, then the other is wearing the tiara from a local beauty pageant. Either way, your weekend is looking good.
Who has the best rib locally? I would say the rib I had a couple of weeks ago at Red or White by Chef Arwen Rice might have been my favorite in this town. It’s not really on the menu very regularly. Each of our barbecue restaurants is doing good ribs, it just depends on the style and sauce you prefer. I like them all, to be honest. I am yet to have one I threw down in disgust, though I am sure there are some out there. I could be on a run of good luck.
My own judging criteria for ribs is pretty simple. I am looking for something with personality. Bay Barbecue, Bama Bob’s, Dick Russell’s, Dreamland, Moe’s Original, Saucy Q are all very different. I haven’t even mentioned Baldwin County, with its stellar barbecue huts and food trucks. The point is personality is king for me.
Variety of spices and sauces prevent me from committing to just one. I like sweet sauce. I like vinegar sauce. I like Arby’s sauce. I like the mayo-based white sauces. Mustard-based sauces have their place at the table.
With all of the rain we’ve had recently, my grill has been fairly dormant. I squeezed in one crawfish boil between showers, but most of our cooking has been indoors. Therefore, tonight, I am cooking my ribs in preparation for the Fourth of July in the oven. I know, I know, I can hear you moaning. But this has been a great method for me, and as much as I like cooking as my cavemen forefathers, I’m not looking to die of smoke inhalation in my garage. These are pre-cooked to be finished tomorrow … on a grill. This is my “dry” run, pun intended.
Ingredients:
• Ribs
• Seasoning
• 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
• 1/2 cup red wine
• 2 tablespoons tomato paste
Now, I could tell you how to dry rub your rack, but that’s up to you. Salt, pepper, maybe brown sugar, garlic powder, prepackaged rib rub, whatever. I trust you.
It matters less than you think. Preheat your oven to 300, cover your ribs in foil and bake in any rimmed vessel (there will be juice) for 2 1/2 to 3 hours. Once they are tender, remove them from the oven and save the juice in a container with a lid. Once cooled, recover the ribs and put them in the fridge. Same goes for the juice.
The next day, remove the excess fat from the liquid. Bring to temp over medium heat and whisk in the Worcestershire, wine and tomato paste. Once incorporated, brush both sides of the rack with sauce and grill over medium-high heat on a charcoal grill, basting regularly until hot and shiny. Or reheat in the oven.
