Spanish Fort City Council 2023

[Left to Right] Spanish Fort City Councilmembers Curtis Smith, Carl Gustafson Jr., Shane Perry, Mayor Mike McMillan, Clewis "J.R." Smith Jr., Mary Brabner, City Attorney David Conner and City Clerk Rebecca Gaines

 Staff photo

A $15 million bond issue to fund half a dozen public works improvement projects received unanimous approval by the Spanish Fort City Council Monday night, along with an archaeological survey of 144 acres at Cypress Point.

For the next 20 years, Synovus Bank will collect yearly payments from the city at a 4.4 percent interest rate. City attorney David Conner said two public hearings have been held on the scope of the projects and the terms of the financing.

Email comments and news tips to kyle@lagniappemobile.com

Tags

Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.