[Left to Right] Spanish Fort City Councilmembers Curtis Smith, Carl Gustafson Jr., Shane Perry, Mayor Mike McMillan, Clewis "J.R." Smith Jr., Mary Brabner, City Attorney David Conner and City Clerk Rebecca Gaines
A $15 million bond issue to fund half a dozen public works improvement projects received unanimous approval by the Spanish Fort City Council Monday night, along with an archaeological survey of 144 acres at Cypress Point.
For the next 20 years, Synovus Bank will collect yearly payments from the city at a 4.4 percent interest rate. City attorney David Conner said two public hearings have been held on the scope of the projects and the terms of the financing.
Lagniappe previously reported the bond issue will fund a new fire station near City Hall, new fields and lights in Integrity Park, new pickleball courts at The Fort Park on land donated by Cypress Equities, completion of a municipal storage facility on Jay Drive, a dog park on 5 acres of land near Huckleberry Lane, drafting of a master plan for another fire station on 20 acres of land near D’Olive Road and improving land at Cypress Point for Honor Park.
“I think it bears explaining the city has so little debt and we have a piece of debt that we will be retiring in about another year or year and a half, less than two years,” Councilman Carl Gustafson Jr. said. “Although it's a significant spend, we are retiring some debt.”
Mayor Mike McMillan said the city will pay off the Eastern Shore Centre’s roughly $1.5 million debt and a 15-year mortgage on City Hall for more than $500,000 each year.
“That’s the only long-term debt we have, which is a wonderful thing for a city,” McMillan said. “We do have a number of projects that will take us forward for the next 25 years, things that we need that are priority spends.”
He called the bond issue “another step moving the city down the road where we need to be” and a “very wise debt.”
“We’ve been talking as a council about this since at least last August, and I think everybody is pretty well ready to move forward,” McMillan said.
A representative from Synovus told councilors the company was proud to work with the city and help bring the projects to fruition.
Councilors voted to suspend the rules and consider the plan immediately before throwing their approval toward adopting the plan.
A $16,425.17 contract with the University of Alabama Office of Archaeological Research for a survey of any cultural or historic artifacts at the Cypress Point property also received approval from every council member after Conner amended the deal to confirm any artifacts found during the three weeks of work would join the city’s collection.
Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.
