[Left to Right] Spanish Fort City Councilmembers Curtis Smith, Carl Gustafson Jr., Shane Perry, Mayor Mike McMillan, Clewis "J.R." Smith Jr., Mary Brabner, City Attorney David Conner and City Clerk Rebecca Gaines
Councilors discussed possibly increasing Spanish Fort’s business license fees to support salaries for the city’s elected leaders, during their Monday afternoon work session.
Rising costs of living and elected officials clocking in longer hours motivated the dialogue to increase the pay for the mayor and council members. If the council took action this year, Mayor Mike McMillan said the raises could go into effect during the next election cycle.
Currently, the mayor earns $40,380 on a part-time basis while council members earn $12,624 each year, City Clerk Rebecca Gaines said. No benefits are offered with either position, but the mayor and council can participate in Spanish Fort’s insurance plan.
McMillan questioned Councilman J.R. Smith Jr.’s idea because the city already offered 8.4 percent pay raises to city employees last year. Without increasing revenues, McMillan said further raises are impossible.
Changing the city’s business license policy from a flat rate could solve the issue, he said. The current price for a business license in Spanish Fort is $114, including a $14 fee.
“We’re one of two or three cities in the state that does a flat rate,” McMillan said. “Best Buy pays the same prices as Moe’s Barber Shop.”
Looking to the future, Smith Jr. said the city has to offer good financial incentives to make candidates for mayor and City Council want to run, because the duties of Spanish Fort’s mayor, for example, go beyond what can be done on a part-time basis.
“There’s not a week that goes by that I don’t get at least 35 hours,” McMillan said, commenting on the early morning and weekend work that comes with being mayor.
Councilwoman Mary Brabner proposed step increases in the city’s business license costs and fees, to make the change more palatable for business owners while raising more money for the city.
She added someone moving to Spanish Fort has to make at least $60,000 every year to get a mortgage. Citizens who want to run for office and serve their neighbors have to be able to live in the city, Brabner said.
“We want someone who’s service minded and it's not just about the money, but it needs to be enough that it's appealing and will cover some of the basic expenses,” Councilman Curt Smith said.
Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.
