[Left to Right] Spanish Fort City Councilmembers Curtis Smith, Carl Gustafson Jr., Shane Perry, Mayor Mike McMillan, Clewis "J.R." Smith Jr., Mary Brabner, City Attorney David Conner and City Clerk Rebecca Gaines

Councilors discussed possibly increasing Spanish Fort’s business license fees to support salaries for the city’s elected leaders, during their Monday afternoon work session.

Rising costs of living and elected officials clocking in longer hours motivated the dialogue to increase the pay for the mayor and council members. If the council took action this year, Mayor Mike McMillan said the raises could go into effect during the next election cycle.

