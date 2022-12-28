Spanish Fort Post Office

The closed Spanish Fort Post Office

Now without a post office for almost two years, Spanish Fort Mayor Mike McMillan, U.S. Rep. Jerry Carl and hundreds of citizens are still asking the United States Postal Service to reopen their old branch and improve mail delivery in the area.

McMillan said six decades of service ended when the USPS shuttered the city’s post office and made the Daphne branch responsible for continued delivery in January 2021. USPS closed the Spanish Fort office because it operated on a contract through the Daphne branch and was not covered by the American Postal Workers Union, he said.

Kyle covers the Eastern Shore, the Baldwin County Commission and Baldwin County Schools. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.

