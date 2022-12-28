Now without a post office for almost two years, Spanish Fort Mayor Mike McMillan, U.S. Rep. Jerry Carl and hundreds of citizens are still asking the United States Postal Service to reopen their old branch and improve mail delivery in the area.
McMillan said six decades of service ended when the USPS shuttered the city’s post office and made the Daphne branch responsible for continued delivery in January 2021. USPS closed the Spanish Fort office because it operated on a contract through the Daphne branch and was not covered by the American Postal Workers Union, he said.
“The only reason they closed this post office is because it was not a union shop,” he said. “The collective bargaining agreement with the postal union dictates that when a contract post office no longer operates, it has to go to a union shop.”
Since then, the city has taken just about every legal step it could to get USPS to reopen the post office, but to no avail. McMillan said USPS representatives told him at one of their many in-person meetings in Washington, D.C. that the only way Spanish Fort could see its post office reopened is by gaining more residents and by demonstrating problems with existing mail service.
“Spanish Fort being the seventh fastest growing city in the state, 48 percent in the last census, we’re taking care of the rooftops,” McMillan said. “The service issue was the purpose of all our pushing from the city level to get people to fill out surveys and send them in.”
More than 400 people have submitted forms to Carl’s office saying their mail service has worsened because of the lack of a post office. Though McMillan said 400 seems to be a small number of complaints from a city that the U.S. Census Bureau registered as having 10,049 residents in April 2020, the figure represents a multitude of issues.
“I could speak for myself personally [that] I've had 10 to 12 instances of issues, whether it's lost checks, getting it three months later, getting it torn up, never receiving it — you can multiply that number,” he said. “And if you add the city side of it where we send out 300 to 400 letters a month, it's not just 400 complaints that they sent. There's a multiplication issue somewhere that you have to factor in. It is critical for the city’s mail to get delivered on a timely basis and it is not happening consistently.”
For example, many people having business with the city’s Planning Commission have reported receiving letters and notices the day before a meeting, days later and sometimes not at all.
“Here we are a city of over 10,000 people,” McMillan said. “Outside of our city limits, which is served by the post office, you can double that number easily, so you’ve got 20,000 people depending on the postal service.”
As more and more people continue to make their home in Baldwin County, Carl and McMillan agreed citizens could experience more issues with mail service the longer Spanish Fort goes without its own post office. They predicted the Daphne office would be quickly bogged down and overwhelmed.
McMillan said the city is willing to make it as easy as possible for a post office to return to town, offering available buildings, land and leases. Describing himself as “an eternal optimist,” he expressed confidence the city could make a compelling case for reopening with its volume of complaints and growing population.
“I want the opportunity to show them what we can do, show them we have met the criteria they told us we needed to meet, which is rooftops and issues of services,” he said. “I believe we’ve met that, now they need to come to the table.”
Carl said he just finished speaking with a USPS district manager who told him a letter she wrote explaining where the post office situation stands now somehow did not make it in the mail in October.
“She was very confident it was sent, but she couldn't find where it was sent,” Carl said. “It's [been] a struggle to get straight answers and timely answers from [USPS] on this issue so far.”
He, too, was sure the surveys his office collected could convince USPS the next time they meet, and was confident more surveys were on the way.
“We’re going to stand behind the good folks in Spanish Fort and do everything we possibly can,” Carl said.
Debra Jean Fetterly, a USPS spokeswoman for the Alabama-Mississippi District, confirmed by email the Spanish Fort branch closed because its lease expired and was not renewed.
“No other businesses in the area expressed interest in operating a similar set-up, such as a Contract Postal Unit (CPU),” she wrote. “Service is available at the Daphne Post Office. We have no plans for a Post Office in Spanish Fort.”
She recommended the city find a business that may be interested in operating on a contract off of the Daphne post office. She said a letter was sent, but did not provide any other context.
All McMillan said he wants is another opportunity to talk with USPS representatives and reopen dialogue.
“This is a major concern for the residents of our city and the surrounding area,” he said. “We have got to have a good post office that is timely, that does things the right way, that delivers things in a timely manner, because we are on a critical time crunch to make sure these planning commission items get to people in a timely manner.”
Kyle covers the Eastern Shore, the Baldwin County Commission and Baldwin County Schools. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.
