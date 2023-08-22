With two cases of the mosquito-borne disease Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) virus and one death confirmed in and around Spanish Fort, Mayor Mike McMillan said the city is boosting its spraying and testing efforts, but that is about all that can be done.
“You can’t define where they are,” McMillan said of the mosquitos Tuesday morning. “Until we identify the species that are out there, we are kind of dead in the water, but we’re going to continue spraying [insecticides] on a weekly basis.”
Dr. Wes Stubblefield of the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) said there is no vaccine for the animal-based EEE virus, and humans can become accidental hosts for the potentially fatal disease when they are bitten by infected mosquitoes.
Testing for the disease requires help from labs across the country and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), but Stubblefield said the two Baldwin County cases appeared within the last month. So far, a 7-year-old girl has died from EEE in Spanish Fort.
The mosquitos that carry EEE are not “container breeders” that congregate in backyard pools of water, Stubblefield said, but “dawn and dusk biters” who live in wetlands and swamps like those of Mobile Bay. Aside from regular municipal spraying, he said, the only thing people can do to protect themselves from disease-carrying mosquitoes is to wear long clothing and bug spray and avoid being outside at sunrise and sunset.
“The focus really is protection,” Stubblefield said.
As of right now, the two Baldwin County cases are the only confirmed EEE cases in the Mobile Bay area, he said. The last case in the entire state was recorded in 2019, Stubblefield added.
McMillan said city crews started spraying every mile of the city of Spanish Fort once a week in April and will do so until October. The city has been in regular contact with the Baldwin County Board of Health and ADPH on combating mosquito-borne illnesses, he said.
Traps for mosquitoes laid Monday will be tested Tuesday, McMillan said, but findings will not be available for a few days. Those results will help the city determine a “more defined, direct path” for spraying in Spanish Fort, he said.
Mobile County Health Department spokesman Mark Bryant confirmed Mobile County has not identified EEE in humans this year. However, MCHD’s Vector Services said a mosquito captured in South Mobile County tested positive for EEE in June. On August 15, MCHD confirmed Mobile County’s first human case of West Nile Virus for the year.
ADPH recommends people regularly clean or throw away any items that hold water — like tires, buckets, birdbaths or pools — to prevent mosquitoes from laying eggs near their homes, according to a statement. Containers without lids should be covered with wire mesh with holes smaller than an adult mosquito.
