With two cases of the mosquito-borne disease Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) virus and one death confirmed in and around Spanish Fort, Mayor Mike McMillan said the city is boosting its spraying and testing efforts, but that is about all that can be done.

“You can’t define where they are,” McMillan said of the mosquitos Tuesday morning. “Until we identify the species that are out there, we are kind of dead in the water, but we’re going to continue spraying [insecticides] on a weekly basis.”

