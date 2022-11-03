Spanish Fort Water and the Mobile Area Water and Sewer System have settled a lawsuit related to a 2017 line break on the Causeway, according to a joint statement released Thursday.
Spanish Fort buys at least a portion of its water wholesale from MAWSS and issues over rates and the cost of repairs related to the break were the reason for the 2018 lawsuit.
Details of the settlement approved in an order by Mobile County Circuit Court Judge Ben Brooks on Nov. 2. have not been released, but the sides apparently agreed to a “detailed water purchase agreement,” according to the statement.
“The agreement provides a solution that represents the best interests of both parties and the citizens they serve,” the statement reads.
Leadership of both utilities found a better way to move forward than to continue litigation, according to the joint statement.
“The final agreement addresses and opens an opportunity for a value-added relationship between the two utilities,” the statement reads. “The final water purchase agreement, adopted by both operating boards, provides an avenue for growth, and addresses the customer needs while striving to be good stewards of their respective systems.”
Dale Liesch has been helping to keep Mobile Bay funky since 2014. He covers the city of Mobile and brings dad jokes into the office almost every day. He studied journalism at the University of Alabama and graduated way back in 2007.
