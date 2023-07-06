[Left to Right] Spanish Fort City Councilmembers Curtis Smith, Carl Gustafson Jr., Shane Perry, Mayor Mike McMillan, Clewis "J.R." Smith Jr., Mary Brabner, City Attorney David Conner and City Clerk Rebecca Gaines
Whether to maintain the city’s years-old tornado sirens or move weather alerts to a digital platform was a topic of discussion Mayor Mike McMillan introduced at a Spanish Fort City Council work session Wednesday night.
“It may be time to get out of the tornado siren business,” he said, noting Spanish Fort has spent almost $30,000 this year to keep their roughly 15-year-old system running. “With the advances in technology and everything that’s out there today, it's not quite as critical as it was 15 years ago.”
Few Baldwin County municipalities and agencies still use tornado sirens to warn the public bad weather is on its way, McMillan said, and most people receive alerts through their cell phones.
He described maintaining Spanish Fort’s half a dozen sirens as a “rather pricey” routine that will only grow more expensive and labor intensive as time passes.
“We have an estimate on our plate right now for another $20,000 to $25,000 of repairs that need to be done,” McMillan said. “It’s perpetual work. They run off of car batteries basically. You’ve got to constantly keep up with those.”
Police Chief John Barber said the computer system that operates the city’s sirens is “very antiquated,” and also in need of investment. A dispatcher monitors regional weather updates and manually presses the button that sounds the sirens, he said.
Councilman J.R. Smith wondered how many city residents, specifically older ones, depend on the sirens. If they turn their cell phones to silent or power them completely off, Smith questioned how they would know a tornado could be on its way.
McMillan reiterated he introduced the topic to get city councilors thinking about solutions. He said he would not authorize further repairs on the sirens until the council decides what to do.
