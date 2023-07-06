Spanish Fort City Council 2023

[Left to Right] Spanish Fort City Councilmembers Curtis Smith, Carl Gustafson Jr., Shane Perry, Mayor Mike McMillan, Clewis "J.R." Smith Jr., Mary Brabner, City Attorney David Conner and City Clerk Rebecca Gaines

 Staff photo

Whether to maintain the city’s years-old tornado sirens or move weather alerts to a digital platform was a topic of discussion Mayor Mike McMillan introduced at a Spanish Fort City Council work session Wednesday night.

“It may be time to get out of the tornado siren business,” he said, noting Spanish Fort has spent almost $30,000 this year to keep their roughly 15-year-old system running. “With the advances in technology and everything that’s out there today, it's not quite as critical as it was 15 years ago.”

Email comments and news tips to kyle@lagniappemobile.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.