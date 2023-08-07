Spanish Fort Mayor Mike McMillan first voiced his concerns about increased traffic on the Causeway because of the forthcoming I-10 bridge and Bayway project a year and a half ago, he said. Now, as the $2.7-billion project nears the starting line, McMillan said the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) needs to take action for the Causeway now before it is too late.
“I am concerned about what it’s going to do to Spanish Fort,” McMillan said Friday. “All it takes is one of those little snafus on the Bayway or construction or anything like that, [and] what's going to happen? The Causeway’s going to become a parking lot. I'm concerned and I've been voicing this for a while.”
An ALDOT traffic counter placed on the Causeway near the former Ed’s Seafood Shed restaurant estimated almost 23,000 cars drove the particular stretch of U.S. 98 connecting Baldwin and Mobile counties every day in 2022.
McMillan said he expects that number will increase when the new Bayway opens, because drivers would rather drive the Causeway for free than pay a toll to cross the reconstructed interstate. Lagniappe previously reported passenger vehicles could pay up to $2.50 per trip, and commercial trucks could pay up to $18 per trip.
“People live here [in Spanish Fort], people live in Loxley, Fairhope, Robertsdale, everywhere in Baldwin County coming to Mobile. Which way do you think they're going to go?” McMillan said. “Are they going to pay a toll, or are they going to go the Causeway? This is going to increase our traffic.”
At every Eastern Shore Metropolitan Planning Organization meeting since the middle of 2021, McMillan urged local and state leaders to consider commissioning a comprehensive engineering and traffic study of the Causeway before the Bayway project begins, he said. Personal discussions with ALDOT director John Cooper followed, McMillan said.
“Director Cooper and I had some direct conversations about this, and he’s always been a man of his word to me,” McMillan said. “I have all faith that Director Cooper will do what he said he was going to do, but it’s time to move forward.”
ALDOT needs to evaluate how to better traffic flow on the Causeway, install more overhead lights for visibility and improve turn lanes, he said. Much of the $3 million U.S. Rep. Jerry Carl, R-Mobile, appropriated has already been spent on upgrading the merger of U.S. 98 and U.S. 31 at the top of the hill, McMillan said, noting more money has to come from some other source for improving the Causeway.
It is not a matter of if a car accident or construction delay stalls drivers on the Causeway, but when, he said.
“We all know it’s going to happen,” McMillan said. “How we’re going to address it, that’s all we’re looking for.”
ALDOT spokesman Tony Harris said the organization acknowledges McMillan’s concerns and shares his opinion that something must be done.
“We are in regular communication with Mayor McMillan and share his goal of minimizing traffic impacts on the Causeway and in Spanish Fort,” he wrote in an emailed statement. “We are working with him on near-term solutions that can be underway in short order.”
When asked what he meant by “near-term solutions,” Harris wrote it is “too early to address.”
Lagniappe reported in December the Mobile River Bridge and Bayway Project received $250 million in state funding and a $125 million INFRA grant from the federal government. More recently, project leaders are applying for a Mega Grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation.
The Spanish Fort City Council passed a resolution at their July meeting supporting the application.
