Spanish Fort Mayor Mike McMillan

Spanish Fort Mayor Mike McMillan speaks at a reception celebrating the city's 30th anniversary Monday night, July 17, 2023.

Spanish Fort Mayor Mike McMillan first voiced his concerns about increased traffic on the Causeway because of the forthcoming I-10 bridge and Bayway project a year and a half ago, he said. Now, as the $2.7-billion project nears the starting line, McMillan said the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) needs to take action for the Causeway now before it is too late.

“I am concerned about what it’s going to do to Spanish Fort,” McMillan said Friday. “All it takes is one of those little snafus on the Bayway or construction or anything like that, [and] what's going to happen? The Causeway’s going to become a parking lot. I'm concerned and I've been voicing this for a while.”

