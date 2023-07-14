Karol Kemp

Spanish Fort prosecutor Karol Kemp

Karol Kemp, who has spent the last two decades as Spanish Fort’s city prosecutor, will seek the Republican nomination for a place on Baldwin County’s Circuit Court, according to a statement released Friday.

The former Baldwin County assistant district attorney is running for one of the two new circuit court judgeships Senate Bill 39 created during the 2023 legislative session. On Thursday, Lagniappe reported Daphne Municipal Judge Michael Hoyt plans to run for the district court judgeship the same bill created.

Email comments and news tips to kyle@lagniappemobile.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.