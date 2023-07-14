Karol Kemp, who has spent the last two decades as Spanish Fort’s city prosecutor, will seek the Republican nomination for a place on Baldwin County’s Circuit Court, according to a statement released Friday.
The former Baldwin County assistant district attorney is running for one of the two new circuit court judgeships Senate Bill 39 created during the 2023 legislative session. On Thursday, Lagniappe reported Daphne Municipal Judge Michael Hoyt plans to run for the district court judgeship the same bill created.
“I’ve worked hard throughout my legal career in a variety of positions that give me insight into every facet of the court system and how it can impact people and their families,” Kemp said in a statement. “That insight and experience are absolutely crucial for a judge to have, especially in a circuit court position that will be geared toward family court issues. I know that I have the necessary skills and knowledge to be a fair-minded judge for all the people of Baldwin County.”
Kemp works for Wilkins, Bankester, Biles & Wynne in Fairhope, and is a current member of the Eastern Shore Republican Women and the South Baldwin Republican Women. She lives in the Fish River community with her husband.
