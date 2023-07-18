Just before its 30th birthday, the city of Spanish Fort got $3 million in Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act (GOMESA) funds to buy and build a new park off the Causeway. Mayor Mike McMillan highlighted the project and dozens more as he reflected on the city’s progress through the years.
“It's hard to believe we’re only 30 years old when you consider all we’ve accomplished,” McMillan said at a reception following Monday night’s City Council meeting. “You look at other cities around us that have been here for 100-plus years, while we don’t have everything they may have, we don’t have the budgets they may have, we’ve made some major inroads with what we’ve accomplished in our city.”
Since incorporating on July 19, 1993, the city has grown from a community of around 3,600 to almost 11,000 people, McMillan said, calling it “one of the fastest-growing cities in Alabama.” The annual operating budget that determines what the city can do for its citizens has grown, too, from $500,000 three decades ago to more than $11 million today.
“We have seen numerous city parks, athletic facilities and city facilities constructed … and more are on the way,” McMillan said.
An example of the city-wide improvement plan includes buying 9 acres of land for a new park on the Causeway at the bottom of the hill from Shellbank Development LLC with $2.2 million of the city’s GOMESA award.
“This piece of property was zoned for multi-family at one point, and with this resolution, we will be able to secure it for the future of Spanish Fort for additional waterfront usage, which will protect it from being developed,” McMillan said. “We’re very proud of that fact.”
The item appeared on the council’s agenda at the last minute, and councilors voted to suspend the rules and consider it immediately.
Flipping through a slideshow, McMillan highlighted Spanish Fort’s city hall and library complex, fire and police stations and parks, and told the audience of 30 people gathered to celebrate the city’s anniversary about plans to expand them.
A previous GOMESA award of $8.5 million will transform 144 acres of land north of Spanish Fort into Honor Park, and the city has plans to remodel or build new fire stations, McMillan said. Though such projects are still coming to fruition, he praised the city for the work it has already done updating police facilities and athletic fields.
“We’re so blessed as a city,” McMillan said. “Thirty years old. We’ve accomplished a lot, and we have a lot to look forward to.”
