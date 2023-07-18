Spanish Fort Mayor Mike McMillan

Spanish Fort Mayor Mike McMillan speaks at a reception celebrating the city's 30th anniversary Monday night, July 17, 2023.

 Staff photo

Just before its 30th birthday, the city of Spanish Fort got $3 million in Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act (GOMESA) funds to buy and build a new park off the Causeway. Mayor Mike McMillan highlighted the project and dozens more as he reflected on the city’s progress through the years.

“It's hard to believe we’re only 30 years old when you consider all we’ve accomplished,” McMillan said at a reception following Monday night’s City Council meeting. “You look at other cities around us that have been here for 100-plus years, while we don’t have everything they may have, we don’t have the budgets they may have, we’ve made some major inroads with what we’ve accomplished in our city.”

Spanish Fort causeway park

Using GOMESA funds, Spanish Fort paid $2.2 million for nine acres of land off the Causeway. Mayor Mike McMillan said the property will be turned into a new park. 
Spanish Fort OKs park development at council meeting

