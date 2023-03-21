Legislators drafted, approved and passed a spending plan for Alabama’s remaining American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money and repaid state debts in the Alabama Trust Fund in a special session Gov. Kay Ivey termed “successful.”
The day after Ivey ordered both houses to “invest these one-time funds wisely” and pay off what the state owes — “unlike [Washington] D.C.” — in her State of the State Address March 7, Rep. Rex Reynolds, R-Huntsville, and Sen. Greg Albritton, R-Range, filed bills to allocate more than $1 billion in leftover ARPA funds to improve broadband, water and sewer infrastructure and health care, and almost $60 million to the Alabama Trust Fund.
Both measures made it through committees in the House of Representatives and the Senate and were ready to enroll on March 16, less than 10 days after the special session began.
“I commend the Alabama Legislature for, once again, answering the call to invest these one-time funds wisely to make improvements in Alabamians’ quality of life,” Ivey said about the ARPA plan in a statement Thursday. “Alabama can now look to a future of greater promise thanks to the steps we have taken.”
She added the state said 11 years ago that it would eventually repay the $437 million it pulled from the Alabama Trust Fund to boost the General Fund. Lawmakers “swiftly” drafting and passing a bill to finish the repayment fulfilled that decade-old promise, she said.
“This is responsible stewardship of the people’s money and a fitting start to a historic session,” Ivey said. “I am proud to sign this act restoring the Alabama Trust Fund.”
Albritton’s plan passed with no amendments. Reynolds’ bill, which apportioned $400 million to water and sewer infrastructure improvement projects, $260 million to expanding statewide internet connections and $55 million to food banks, child-welfare services and other programs, was amended in the Senate’s Finance and Taxation General Fund Committee.
As Lagniappe reported Friday, the committee revised the bill’s water and sewer allotment.
The enrolled plan provides: 1) up to $195 million for “high-need projects eligible for the Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean Water State Revolving Fund or the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund” based on submitted requests and prior funding awards; 2) $100 million in matching grants based on growing communities; 3) $100 million in statewide matching grants based on growing communities with a 35 percent match requirement; and 4) $5 million to areas of rural property with failing systems.
Both allocations of $100 million aim to support water and sewer infrastructure improvements in growing communities around the state, but the second provision requires recipient communities to match the investment up to 35 percent. Matching funds in both cases may be paid from Local Coronavirus Fiscal Recovery Funds or other sources.
Sen. Chris Elliott, R-Fairhope, a member of the committee, told Lagniappe Friday he took pride that his amendments were among the very few allowed on the measure. The initial reservations he had about supporting the ARPA spending plan turned to support because of the edits he made to the allocations for growing communities.
“The first overarching amendment deals with the allowance of stormwater in at least half of the ADEM [Alabama Department of Environmental Management] funding that was appropriated,” Elliott said. “The stormwater is really for two things. One, it really helps a lot of our communities get that infrastructure built, but it also helps us spend this money quicker.”
He described spending the federal dollars before the 2026 deadline as a “continuing concern” of his.
“The really big thing for Baldwin County is this carve-out of $100 million that has a match requirement on it,” Elliott said. “That’s going to be really big for us, and really other growing communities who, frankly, can afford to match. That means that we've got a little more preference on at least $100 million of [those ARPA funds]. We will at least make sure that money doesn't go to other parts of the state as it has been so far.”
While cities in fast-growing Baldwin County — which has seen an increase of 45,000 new residents over the last decade — could receive ARPA money to boost their water and sewer infrastructure without having to pay the 35 percent match, Elliott said having the match provision in the spending plan improves their chances of getting the money he said they need.
Elliott cited concerns with drinking water quality, water conservation issues and sewer overflows up and down the Eastern Shore as evidence Baldwin County needs money for water and sewer upgrades as much as communities in other parts of the state.
“Those are all real problems, and they need real solutions and real money to fix them,” he said. “As we grow as fast as we are, we can peddle as fast as we want to, but the initial funding sure does help.”
Across the bay in Mobile County, Prichard could also receive money for its ongoing water and sewer infrastructure issues, Elliott added.
“The city of Prichard is certainly eligible for the $225 million that we’ve already put out,” he said. “They’re also eligible for all of it if they have a grant, but there is another $300 million in there where a grant is not required. They’re eligible for all of that.”
The regular legislative session will resume Tuesday, March 21, when the House of Representatives concludes its recess at 1 p.m. and the Senate concludes its recess at 3:30 p.m.
Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.
