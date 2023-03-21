Ivey signing ARPA

Gov. Kay Ivey signs legislation enacting a spending plan for Alabama's American Rescue Plan Act money.

 Hal Yeager, Office of Governor Kay Ivey

Legislators drafted, approved and passed a spending plan for Alabama’s remaining American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money and repaid state debts in the Alabama Trust Fund in a special session Gov. Kay Ivey termed “successful.”

The day after Ivey ordered both houses to “invest these one-time funds wisely” and pay off what the state owes — “unlike [Washington] D.C.” — in her State of the State Address March 7, Rep. Rex Reynolds, R-Huntsville, and Sen. Greg Albritton, R-Range, filed bills to allocate more than $1 billion in leftover ARPA funds to improve broadband, water and sewer infrastructure and health care, and almost $60 million to the Alabama Trust Fund.

