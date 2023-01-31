The Clotilda Descendants Association started the "Spirit of Our Ancestors Festival" in 2017. This year's weeklong schedule includes film viewings, question and answer sessions and a full version of the play "An Ocean in My Bones." (Photo courtesy of the Clotilda Descendants Association)
Tickets are going fast for this year’s “Spirit of Our Ancestors Festival,” an annual celebration of Africatown’s origins and ongoing story hosted by the Clotilda Descendants Association since 2017.
According to a Monday afternoon press release from the organization, 2023’s theme is “Transcendent Warriors of Resilience.” The week of film screenings, dialogues with descendants and researchers and play viewings – all of which are free of charge to the public – began on Monday, Jan. 30 and ends Sunday, Feb. 5.
Cleveland-based playwright Terrence Spivey will direct an expanded version of his play “An Ocean in My Bones” at the Mobile County Training School this weekend on Feb. 4 and Feb. 5 at 2 p.m. What was last year a 45-minute highlight is now a full-length performance.
“Spivey felt the need to 'raise the bar' with new characters and updated dialogue based on new research,” the release reads. “The returning actors – many of whom never acted in a professional play – have grown more committed to their new craft.”
Warrior women from the West African Kingdom of Dahomey, and female authors and researchers who interviewed and wrote about the people of Africatown expand the production’s cast.
“They have added more textured layers to their characters, so you will see different takes on how they play their roles,” Spivey said of the show’s actors in a statement.
Joy G. Kinard from the National Park Service will deliver a lecture at noon before the play begins. She serves as superintendent of Alabama’s Tuskegee Airmen National Historic Site, the Tuskegee Institute National Historic Site and the Selma to Montgomery National Historic Trail.
A film festival showcasing almost four years of documentaries on the Clotilda story and what it means to live in Africatown today will take place at Prichard’s A.J. Cooper Municipal Complex between Jan. 30 and Feb. 1 from 4 - 6 p.m., the Mobile Public Library’s Ben May branch on Feb. 2 from 5:30 - 8 p.m. and the Toulminville branch on Feb. 3 from 12:30 - 3 p.m.
Margaret Brown’s 2022 film “Descendant,” the 2021 film “Sweet Home Alabama: A Chief and His Protege” and the 60 Minutes segment “Finding the Last Slave Ship” highlight the viewing schedule.
Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.
