Spirit of our ancestors fest year 5

The Clotilda Descendants Association started the "Spirit of Our Ancestors Festival" in 2017. This year's weeklong schedule includes film viewings, question and answer sessions and a full version of the play "An Ocean in My Bones." (Photo courtesy of the Clotilda Descendants Association)

Tickets are going fast for this year’s “Spirit of Our Ancestors Festival,” an annual celebration of Africatown’s origins and ongoing story hosted by the Clotilda Descendants Association since 2017.

According to a Monday afternoon press release from the organization, 2023’s theme is “Transcendent Warriors of Resilience.” The week of film screenings, dialogues with descendants and researchers and play viewings – all of which are free of charge to the public – began on Monday, Jan. 30 and ends Sunday, Feb. 5.

