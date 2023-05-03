The Mobile, Alabama Cruise Terminal will once again host a Carnival ship beginning Oct. 6, with the arrival of the Spirit.
While sailings will begin this fall on a seasonal basis, Carnival also announced open bookings aboard Spirit for 2024 and 2025, available on the company’s website.
“The sailings we’re opening [Tuesday] offer some great new choices for our guests and build on our plans for the Mobile community, where we’ve enjoyed a long and successful partnership,” Carnival’s Vice President of Revenue Planning and Deployment Fred Stein said in a statement. “When Carnival Spirit arrives for her first season this year and then returns for the cruises we’re announcing today for next year, she won’t just be bringing a newer and larger ship experience to the port, she’ll deliver more opportunities to visit beautiful destinations compared to our past operations there.”
At Tuesday’s Mobile City Council meeting Visit Mobile President and CEO David Clark said the Spirit would bring the Port City “the best ship and best itineraries we’ve ever had.”
From fall 2023 to spring 2024 Spirit will offer six-to-eight-day itineraries out of Mobile. From fall 2024 to spring 2025, Carnival will offer longer itineraries on Spirit out of Mobile. Those include: 12-day trips to Grand Turk, Aruba, Curacao, Ocho Rios, Jamaica, and Grand Cayman. The itineraries also include five-day trips to Mexico, Six-day trips to Belize and Mexico, as well as eight-day trips to the western Caribbean and the Bahamas.
