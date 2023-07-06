New congressional maps

Possible congressional maps for redistricting Alabama following the Supreme Court's ruling in Allen v. Milligan.

 Submitted

It is unfortunate the Supreme Court had to order Alabama to redraw its congressional voting district map, Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) Alabama Director Tafeni English-Relf said Friday, but the process gives her hope Black voters and the people will be heard.

The Alabama Legislature’s Permanent Legislative Committee on Reapportionment held the first of two public hearings on Tuesday, June 27 to receive feedback on how the state should add another Black-majority voting district to its congressional map. Weeks earlier, the Supreme Court ruled 5-4 in Allen v. Milligan that Alabama may have violated the Voting Rights Act when it drew only one Black-majority district in 2021, and should start the process over.

Email comments and news tips to kyle@lagniappemobile.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.