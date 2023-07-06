It is unfortunate the Supreme Court had to order Alabama to redraw its congressional voting district map, Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) Alabama Director Tafeni English-Relf said Friday, but the process gives her hope Black voters and the people will be heard.
The Alabama Legislature’s Permanent Legislative Committee on Reapportionment held the first of two public hearings on Tuesday, June 27 to receive feedback on how the state should add another Black-majority voting district to its congressional map. Weeks earlier, the Supreme Court ruled 5-4 in Allen v. Milligan that Alabama may have violated the Voting Rights Act when it drew only one Black-majority district in 2021, and should start the process over.
“That (hearing) demonstrated from the onset that our constituents really want to see where Black voters are not suppressed, or that they’re not packed or stacked, either one of those, in districts where their interests are not elevated,” English-Relf said. “I think all of the maps presented a best effort, the most important thing is that it carries the voice of the people.”
The first of two public hearings to guide Alabama’s congressional redistricting process took…
The maps Evan Milligan, a plaintiff in the Allen v. Milligan case, submitted to the committee caught her eye, she said. Most of the maps create two new Black-majority districts in the Black Belt counties in the state’s center, and separate the city of Mobile from Mobile and Baldwin counties.
When asked about the possibility of splitting the two counties into separate districts, and the idea that together they could be considered a community of interest similar to the Black Belt, English-Relf said it is something lawmakers should consider.
“I actually agree with that,” she said. “I do think that as the state of Alabama and the population grows in those areas, I do think that there is potential for that.”
At last week’s public hearing, only one map presented kept Mobile and Baldwin counties in District 1. Baldwin County resident and historian Mike Bunn said the two counties share a common culture and interest that spans the centuries, and they should have the same representative in Washington, D.C. for that reason.
English-Relf said she hoped the redistricting process, which culminates in a special legislative session held from July 17 to July 21, engages Alabamians to be more involved in politics at all levels.
“What I’m hoping to see though is that communities will rally around this opportunity here as a way to lay the groundwork for additional redistricting, as we will face it again very shortly,” she said. “One of the things that SPLC stands behind is that everything centers around the local level, and this is where we actually have to remind people that we have power at the local level to effect lasting change we really want to see in Alabama.”
The next public hearing will take place in Montgomery in State House Room 200 on Thursday, July 13 at 1:30 p.m. The hearing will be livestreamed.
Maps for the committee to consider or comments should be emailed to district@alsenate.gov before Friday, July 7 at 5 p.m.
