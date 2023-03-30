Foley Police Department

Foley Police Department

A teenager is in custody after attempting to outrun Foley police officers and causing multiple wrecks. Authorities are investigating if the boy was under the influence at the time and are urging spring breakers to be responsible.

According to a statement issued by Foley Police Chief Thurston Bullock, the 17-year-old male was first spotted speeding southbound on the Baldwin Beach Express in a red Dodge Ram around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, March 29. An officer who was traveling in the opposite direction at the time turned to pursue the vehicle and attempted to catch up.

Email Scott Johnson at scott@lagniappemobile.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.