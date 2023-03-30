A teenager is in custody after attempting to outrun Foley police officers and causing multiple wrecks. Authorities are investigating if the boy was under the influence at the time and are urging spring breakers to be responsible.
According to a statement issued by Foley Police Chief Thurston Bullock, the 17-year-old male was first spotted speeding southbound on the Baldwin Beach Express in a red Dodge Ram around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, March 29. An officer who was traveling in the opposite direction at the time turned to pursue the vehicle and attempted to catch up.
The officer later reportedly spotted the vehicle on South McKenzie Street near Baldwin County Road 20, and the driver again fled. The vehicle clipped a light pole in the median of the road, causing the pole to fall onto another car.
The young driver continued to flee and ultimately wrecked into three other motorists who were stopped at the intersection of County Road 12 and State Highway 59, ending the chase. The crash caused minor damage to two of the cars and another was disabled. No substantial injuries were reported for any of those involved.
Chief Bullock said officers are investigating whether or not the teen was impaired at the time. He said he was arrested at the scene and is facing charges, including reckless driving, attempting to elude police, speeding, driving with a suspended license, leaving the scene of an accident and other traffic-related offenses.
“Foley Police Department asks that anyone enjoying their spring break in our area be responsible and safe during this time frame,” Bullock said.
