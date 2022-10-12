Spring Hill College announced on Wednesday it has a new president and the selection is one of historic measures.
Mary H. Van Brunt will serve as the first female president in the college’s 200-year history.
Per a press release, Spring Hill Board of Trustees Chairman Jack McKinney said the college went through an extensive interview process, vetting close to 40 candidates for the position.
“With Dr. Joe Lee’s anticipated retirement this winter, Spring Hill undertook an extensive, national presidential search for the most qualified leader to fulfill and sustain its Jesuit Catholic mission. We are grateful to Dr. Lee for his vision and his leadership.,” McKinney said. “After carefully vetting more than three dozen pre-screened candidates, we are delighted that Dr. Van Brunt has graciously accepted the offer to become our next president.”
Having an extensive career in higher education, Van Brunt has served as Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs at Gwynedd Mercy University in Gwynedd Valley, Pennsylvania. She also was the founding Dean of the School of Business, Arts and Media at Cabrini University in Randor, Pennsylvania.
In addition, Van Brunt has received numerous accolades in the education field including the NCES/AEFA New Scholar Dissertation Award among other awards.
Van Brunt earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from Ursinus College in Collegeville, Pennsylvania. She then went on to earn a Master in Business Administration in Accounting from St. Joseph’s University in Philadelphia and a PhD in Economics from Lehigh University.
“I am delighted to have been chosen to lead Spring Hill College,” Van Brunt said per a press release. “I look forward to connecting with the Spring Hill community and carrying out the centuries-old Jesuit tradition of caring for the intellectual, spiritual, and social growth of our future servant leaders. The mission coupled with the liberal arts education resonates with me and aligns with my Catholic faith and personal values.”
Van Brunt is slated to begin her tenure as president in January 2023.
Brady Petree is a reporter with Lagniappe.
Send your news tips here: brady@lagniappemobile.com
Brady Petree has been a reporter at Lagniappe since August, 2022. He covers education in Mobile County in addition to news in Southern Baldwin County. He is a graduate of Northwest-Shoals Community College and Athens State University where he received a B.S. in social science with a minor in political science. A Northwest Alabama native, he hails from Russellville where he worked as the Executive Editor/Sports Editor of the Franklin Free Press for over two years. He is engaged to his fiancé Stacy Mandru and they have one cat named Poppy who naturally rules the roost.
