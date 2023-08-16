The leader of one of Mobile’s most prominent Catholic churches posted comments on social media Wednesday morning critical of former priest Alex Crow, calling the defrocked 30-year-old a “manipulator” who created “a cult of personality” for himself in Mobile’s Catholic community.
The Rev. Stephen Vrazel, pastor of St. Mary Parish in Midtown, became the first member of the local clergy to openly criticize Crow in statements on his Facebook and Twitter pages. Crow was the parochial vicar of Corpus Christi Catholic Church and was removed from the Archdiocese of Mobile three weeks ago after he fled to Europe with an 18-year-old recent McGill-Toolen Catholic High School graduate.
St. Mary Parish Church and Catholic School are located directly across the street from McGill. The church is often used by McGill for religious ceremonies, and St. Mary School is a major feeder for the high school.
Vrazel’s posts came after law enforcement sources released two letters on Monday in which Crow professed his love for the young woman, allegedly while she was still in high school, and said the Virgin Mary and Jesus told the pair to leave Mobile.
“Boy, do I have a lot of thoughts about the revelations over the past few weeks, but suffice it to say: Alex Crow is a bad man, and it is good that his actions are being revealed, ugly and bizarre as they are,” Vrazel wrote on Facebook. “Some of you may object to me calling him a bad man. (Heck, I’ve known him for many years myself, and I agree that this is not the seminarian I used to know).”
Vrazel wrote that while some people may blame Crow’s behavior — which the Archdiocese of Mobile called “unbecoming of a priest” and “scandalous” in statements — on demon possession, doing so would remove responsibility from Crow for his actions. Several former McGill students and concerned parents, have said Crow demonstrated an interest in demons and exorcisms, and often talked about the subjects in theology classes at the school. Crow also spoke about these interests in podcasts and online videos, even claiming he had also been exorcized several times.
“I’m not about to let him off so easy,” Vrazel wrote. “His actions and these letters are not indicative to me of possession. They’re indicative of a manipulator who created a cult of personality around himself (whether he believed his nonsense or not). Alex Crow is responsible for his actions.”
Vrazel called on people to pray that the young woman returns to Mobile soon, and that the city’s Catholic community heals. Some wrote comments under Vrazel’s post thanking him for speaking out on the issue.
The Rev. Chris Boutin, who previously served as the parochial vicar at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Mobile before he became the pastor at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Ozark, commented he and Crow rarely crossed paths during their seminary days, but said Crow had “zero friends.”
“That’s a sad place to be in as a priest. Very sad indeed,” Boutin wrote. “You have to have a close circle of people you trust.”
Carley McCarthy Boos commended Vrazel for voicing his opinion.
“It seems like too many of our Catholic leaders are sweeping this under the rug and deflecting/downplaying when they have to,” she wrote in a comment. “I’m so glad you aren’t afraid to voice your opinion (and what the majority of others are feeling as well).”
Mary Fowlkes wrote Crow’s actions “brought the church low and took us with him.”
Vrazel wrote a similar statement in brief on his Twitter profile.
“Suffice it to say, he’s a bad man, and it is good that his actions are being revealed, ugly and bizarre as they are,” he wrote. “Please pray for the swift return of the girl and healing for those back home.”
In another Twitter post hours later, Vrazel commented on a message he received saying priests should not be criticized “even when he’s in error.” People should pray for the priest instead, the message reads.
He said he felt “no qualms” about disagreeing with the message.
“When a priest is in error, say something,” Vrazel wrote.
The Most Rev. Thomas Rodi, archbishop of Mobile, has yet to personally comment on the situation. After stripping Crow of his right to operate as a priest, the archdiocese released a statement saying: “Fr. Alex Crow abandoned his assignment in the Archdiocese. His behavior is totally unbecoming of a priest. He has been informed by the archbishop that he may no longer exercise ministry as a priest, nor to tell people he is a priest, nor to dress as a priest. In addition, due to the circumstances of his departure, we have reported this to the district attorney.”
McGill Principal Michelle Haas and its President Fr. Bry Shields have only released one statement on the incident roughly three weeks ago, saying they “were all stunned by the recent news regarding Alex Crow,” but they have not spoken publicly about unfolding revelations since then or explained what was known about his involvement with students.
Vrazel did not immediately return a request for comment on his statements.
