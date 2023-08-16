Vrazel and Crow

(Left to right) The Rev. Stephen Vrazel, pastor of St. Mary Parish in Midtown, and Alex Crow, the former Mobile priest who left for Europe with a recent high school graduate.

 Photos from Vrazel's Facebook page and Steve Pierre's Youtube video

The leader of one of Mobile’s most prominent Catholic churches posted comments on social media Wednesday morning critical of former priest Alex Crow, calling the defrocked 30-year-old a “manipulator” who created “a cult of personality” for himself in Mobile’s Catholic community.

The Rev. Stephen Vrazel, pastor of St. Mary Parish in Midtown, became the first member of the local clergy to openly criticize Crow in statements on his Facebook and Twitter pages. Crow was the parochial vicar of Corpus Christi Catholic Church and was removed from the Archdiocese of Mobile three weeks ago after he fled to Europe with an 18-year-old recent McGill-Toolen Catholic High School graduate.

Email comments and news tips to kyle@lagniappemobile.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.