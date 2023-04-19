Their stamp is on the bottles and their sign above the door, but the Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) Board has no brick-and-mortar in the game despite “state stores” scattered across the map.
The agency paid more than $13.2 million to roughly 160 landlords last year, with rents lining the pockets of some of Alabama’s most prominent commercial real estate firms, and including a nearly $1 million annual price tag on the agency’s main offices and warehouse in Montgomery.
A list of the stores and rents are available for review at the end of this article.
While the majority of leases belong to single companies and, in some cases, sole proprietors and estates, it is clear being able to anchor a development with one of ABC’s Select Spirits outlets is a source of guaranteed income for at least a decade at a time.
ABC stores are known for being able to sell top-shelf spirits at lower rates than private sellers as they are not subject to the same taxes and markups as private companies. The board’s yearly distribution of limited-release, high-end liquors also contributes to ABC’s popularity.
When America went wet again in the 1930s after 13 years of Prohibition, Alabamians “did not want alcoholic beverages marketed like soup and soft drinks,” and formed ABC by an act of the Legislature, according to the board’s website.
ABC distributes alcohol to liquor stores around the state, grants licenses to bars, restaurants and stores, and enforces state consumption laws. The money it raises from sales, taxes and fees benefits a variety of state agencies and funds, like the Department of Human Resources, the Department of Mental Health, the Special Education Trust Fund and the State General Fund.
“The facts prove that the system of control in Alabama [is] working,” the website reads. “The state ranks among the nation’s leaders in per capita revenue from the sale of alcohol, but does so while maintaining one of the nation’s lowest levels of per capita consumption. High revenue with low consumption. This exactly fulfills the mandate of the people of Alabama.”
A LENGTHY TAB
Still, there are those who question the necessity of the state’s involvement in alcohol sales period, and whether the ABC is a relic of a bygone era. The agency had expenditures of more than half a billion dollars last year, with $13.2 million going to pay rent on its home office and nearly 250 retail stores.
Lagniappe investigated public records showing what the ABC Board paid and to whom in Fiscal Year 2022. Roughly 106 of the landlords, or 63 percent, received $50,000 or more in rent, while 35, or 21 percent, collected $100,000 or more.
The highest single payment on the list, however, was for ABC’s own Montgomery warehouse headquarters. The agency paid $1.02 million to Gunter Park LLC, which included almost $950,000 for its warehouse headquarters in Montgomery. Since 2008, the last year for which records are available online, ABC has paid Gunter Park more than $15 million in rent on a property that online estimates place at roughly a third of that value.
Individual store rents vary across the state by size and location. Removing certain outlying expenses such as minimal payments and the agency’s headquarters lease, Lagniappe determined the average rent for ABC stores statewide comes out to around $84,000 per year, which breaks out to a rent of $7,000 per month.
While ABC defends its management style and operations, some are critical of how the agency conducts the liquor business.
“It’s no secret that ABC leases are certainly something to be had in the business community,” State Sen. Arthur Orr, R-Decatur, told Lagniappe on Thursday. “I think they’re generous leases, they’re long-term leases and the landlord knows the customer — the ABC Board, the state — is good for the money.”
In an email, ABC spokesperson Dean Argo wrote the board must rent its retail and wholesale properties because it cannot own them under state law. He said that also explains the amount being paid for the agency’s Montgomery warehouse and headquarters.
“The current lease is for a 25-year term that was signed in 2004, retroactive to the year 2000,” Argo wrote of the board’s office lease. “We have a little less than two years left on that lease. The current rent, when compared to available buildings in the area, is a little less than $4 per square foot and is about $1 less per square foot than other buildings of comparable size.”
A space’s ability to meet the board’s needs, availability, location, price per square foot and even the economy of the surrounding community or municipality determines “whether a potential lessor is offering a rent that is fair and cost effective,” he wrote.
Between 2014 and 2016, a former employee of an ABC store in Mobile wrote Orr an email praising his privatization efforts. The writer declared the state “has no business” in the liquor business.
“When I worked there, it’s amazing how many — and this is what he said — how many broken bottles walked out the back doors on Friday nights and went into the trunks of cars while I was an employee there,” Orr said, paraphrasing the email.
The message still makes him chuckle, he said, but also emphasizes why removing ABC from retail liquor sales is important to him.
None of the six bills he has sponsored to that effect made it out of the Senate. But the North Alabama lawmaker said accomplishing the deregulation remains one of his priorities.
CHECK PLEASE
So who is renting to the ABC?
Property owners vary around the state. At least a dozen ABC stores are linked to Alabama real estate mogul and dairy farmer George W. Barber Jr. as well as the late Dr. Lamar Harrison. Barber’s six ABC leases are scattered throughout the greater Birmingham area, while six connected with Harrison’s family are concentrated between Mobile and Baldwin counties.
The majority of the leases, however, are connected to either individual LLCs or family-owned developments with no other apparent connections. Some local stores, such as the Pike Road ABC, are housed in retail space owned by the municipality itself.
At least 15 leaseholders can be linked to two or more contracts with the ABC. In some cases, these businesses even use “ABC” in their incorporated titles, including companies such as Altevest ABC LLC, which leases to three stores and earned $136,536 in FY 2022.
Lagniappe’s review of ABC records and state business filings were sometimes inconclusive in determining which leases are connected with which store location or how much is being paid. For example, the Alabama Department of Finance’s Division of Lease Management only reports 143 of the 168 open leases.
Roughly $1 million in ABC rents could not be independently verified or connected through public records, which may be explained through incongruencies between fiscal and annual year reports, as well as discrepancies in the status of stores as new and closed locations and pending lease negotiations.
A few of the individuals on ABC’s list of payments to landlords have connections to politics, either holding political positions themselves or being close to someone who holds elected office.
Money earned in rent from ABC locations has also wound up in the campaigns of candidates for political office, Lagniappe found after searching campaign finance records.
Gunter Park LLC owners Jake and Owen Aronov donated a combined $105,000 to Gov. Kay Ivey’s election campaigns in 2018 and 2022, along with $5,000 each to former State Sen. David Burkette and Public Service Commission President Twinkle Cavanaugh. The two also contributed a total of $25,000 to former Gov. Robert Bentley in 2014.
Oneonta store owner Mark Sims totaled $26,500 in political campaign contributions to Ivey, Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth, Cavanaugh and Bentley.
Barber owns six ABC stores in the greater Birmingham area with a total lease value of $637,536. He contributed $5,000 to Bentley in 2014 and also made multiple $1,000 donations to state legislators such as State Sen. J.T. “Jabo” Waggoner, former State Rep. Paul John DeMarco and former State Sen. Mark Blackwell.
Geneva store owner David B. Hayes contributed $2,000 to Ivey and Secretary of State Wes Allen, along with $1,500 to State Rep. Jeff Sorrells, R-Hartford.
Huntsville store owner Rance Sanders donated $10,000 to Bentley’s campaign in 2014 and $1,000 each to former Alabama Speaker of the House Michael Hubbard, former U.S. Sen. Luther Strange and State Treasurer Young Boozer, among others.
SCORING A STORE
The Real Estate Section of ABC’s Administrative Division has a careful, detailed process for finding new stores and remodeling existing stores, Argo wrote.
After considering an area’s population, demand, building or remodeling costs, and possible revenue, staff will visit the area before publishing a notice and alerting realtors and owners around the state.
Five new leases were signed in 2022 each with a 10-year term. Some older leases have 15-year agreements.
According to the Lease Management’s payee portal, ABC’s oldest lease dates back to 1987 with The Granada Company for its downtown Birmingham location on 7th Avenue South. It is scheduled to conclude a 15-year lease in 2026.
Orr recalled in detail when “a person who identified themself as being with ABC” called him for help opening a new store in his hometown between 2007 and 2009. The North Alabama lawmaker was elected in 2006.
“They wanted to change the location of a store in Decatur and they had been told to contact me,” Orr said. “Coincidentally, at the time, either me personally or members of my family or me jointly with other partners owned three or four different sites along this corridor on U.S. Highway 31 that they were looking to locate.”
He told the representative about the property he owned in the area and described the stretch of highway as good for retail businesses.
“But I have to tell you, when you go looking, you need to ask if it’s owned by Sen. Orr, and if it is, that property needs to go off the table, because I can’t do a deal with ABC,” Orr recalled telling the person. “That just doesn’t seem right.”
Instead, he opened a phone book and gave the representative numbers for a handful of local commercial realtors who might be able to help them. Orr emphasized they would be wasting their time considering property connected to him for their next location.
“What’s ironic is one of the realtors that I gave them put them in a building catty-cornered from property that I had an interest in, in the very intersection that realtor took them to for a building they owned themselves,” he said.
Orr said he looks back at that conversation and is confident he made the right decision.
“I did not believe it was the right thing to do and I still don’t,” he said.
Conecuh County Revenue Commissioner Jimmy Bell said politics did not give him and his sister, former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Sue Bell Cobb, the ABC store they share in Evergreen.
“My father got it several years ago, and we’ve been renting it to them ever since,” he said Monday. “He died, left it to my mother and then my mother died and that’s when we got it.”
Bell described the process of opening the store as a “major, major ordeal” that involved all levels of Conecuh County government and life.
“Back when this was done, the [county] commissioners had to approve it — we were a dry county and went wet,” he said. “The commissioners had to approve it, the City Council had to approve it because it was going in Evergreen, the ministers of the Minister Council had to approve it and a group of independent citizens had to approve where it was going.”
The pair assumed the lease to the 5,000-square-foot retail space around 10 years ago, Bell said. A list of payments to landlords by the ABC Board shows Bell earned $36,000 in rent from the store in 2022. He said they plan to keep the store unless an offer to sell appears.
“I don’t know of anybody that’s got another one,” he said. “I don’t know a soul that even owns one other than me.”
State Rep. Frances Holk-Jones, R-Foley, told Lagniappe her father, longtime Foley councilman and mayor Arthur Holk, collected rent from ABC for its 4,000-square-foot store in Foley for years.
She said she is “not at all associated” with Arthur Abel Holk Properties I LLC, which earned $40,520.04 from the store in 2022.
Before his death in 2021, Arthur Holk left his two property management companies, Arthur Abel Holk Properties I LLC and Arthur Abel Holk Properties II LLC, to his son, Andrew, and daughter, Frances, respectively, according to a will filed in Baldwin County Probate Court.
“They were one of my father’s tenants for as long as I can remember,” Holk-Jones said in a text Monday afternoon. “I have no idea how he got into that business.”
When asked what controls exist to prevent the politically well-connected from getting or benefitting from stores, Argo wrote ABC answers to Montgomery.
“The Alabama ABC Board abides by the laws of the state of Alabama, operates under the authority granted to it by the Alabama Legislature, is governed by a three-member board appointed by the governor and confirmed by the State Senate, and led by an administrator appointed by the governor and confirmed by the board,” he wrote. “Also, state of Alabama ethics laws prohibit anyone from using their public position for personal gain.”
SOBERING UP
Now a member of the Alabama Legislature’s upper chamber for almost 17 years, Orr sponsored bills every year between 2014 and 2019 to gradually remove the ABC Board from retail liquor sales.
Senate Bill 464 in 2014, for example, called on the ABC Board to “terminate all leases associated with state liquor stores,” close the stores and never “enter into a lease as the lessee in regard to any property, building or facility used for retail operations of the board.”
Orr recalled intense, vocal opposition to his phase-out bills in committee meetings.
Advocacy groups like Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) said state regulation of retail alcohol sales prevented large-scale openings of private liquor stores and enforced compliance with laws banning minors from buying alcohol. They feared deregulation would increase the number of drunk drivers, he said.
Other people said Orr’s legislation would remove vast amounts of money from the state coffers and leave statewide programs for the public good impoverished.
“Every bill I had did not move or reallocate that money,” he said. “It went to the same agencies. The tax rates, the markup all stayed the same.”
Financial analysts and officers evaluated his proposals, and Orr said funding for state programs should remain constant if the tax rates and markups do not change.
“Assuming people drink at the same level, there won’t be a reduction in revenue to mental health, the DHR [Alabama Department of Human Resources],” he said. “You earmark all the same places, the same levels, there shouldn’t be a drop-off.”
While he has not filed a new bill against the ABC Board’s retail operation in four years, Orr said, that does not mean he gave up.
“I strongly intend to keep working on this issue,” he said.
ABC Stores & Rents 2022
Cells left blank indicate they relate to the previous entry.
Leaser
Location
City
2022 Rent
AARIA LLC
303 W FAIRVIEW Ave
Montgomery
$77,760.00
AEVA LLC
2116 Bessemer Road
Birmingham
$60,696
AL Gulf Shores Parkway LLC
1514 Gulf Shores Parkway,
Gulf Shores
$83,329.00
ALEX WHALEY SR
1400 U.S. Hwy. 231, S.
Troy
$54,999.96
Allied Development LLC
30500 Alabama Hwy 181
Spanish Fort
$66,600
ALTEVEST ABC LLC
1658 Pelham Road, S.
Jacksonville
$136,536
208 W GRAND Ave
Rainbow City
6790 University Drive NW
Huntsville
Ambelos LLC
3974 Government Boulevard
Mobile
$65,415.00
AMIRAS INC
11973 Highway 431 South
Guntersville
$93,000
ARTHUR ABEL HOLK PROPERTIES I L L C
221 North McKenzie Street
Foley
$40,520.00
B & E CAPITAL INVESTMENTS LLC
1873 GADSDEN
Trussville
$84,000.00
Baldwin square L L C and Baldwin Square Investors — Fat and Mississippi
160 Baldwin Square
Fairhope
$118,125
Ballard Builders Inc.
2585 U.S. Highway 43
Winfield
$51,300
Bates Development LLC
170 Greenville Bypass
Greenville
$48,840
Betco, L.L.C.
607-E Boll Weavile Circle
Enterprise
$78,750
Birmingham Realty Co.
220 W. Oxmoor Rd Birmingham
Birmingham
$430,158.24
114 Commerce Parkway
Pelham
1425 Montgomery Highway
Vestavia Hills
2910 MORGAN Rd
Bessemer
BMD LLC, Members
4405 N. College Avenue
Jackson
$48,000
Bragg-Dabney Management Group LLC
5245 U.S. Highway 231
Wetumpka
$73,800
Bravo R E Holdings LLC
5832 Highway 90
Theodore
$156,638.56
BRAZELTON PROPERTIES INC
6940 DR MARTIN LUTHER KING
Fairfield
$146,457.00
8505 MADISON Blvd
Madison
Brent ABC LLC,
10673 Highway 5
Brent
$44,355.96
BREWTON ABC LLC
2646 DOUGLAS Ave
Brewton
$57,600
Brown-Capouano Properties
423 Gilmer Avenue
Tallassee
$52,800
Calera Crossings, LLC
160 Market Place Circle Suite 101
Calera
$48,000
CATON PROPERTIES MANAGEMENT COMPANY LLC
1684 Seventh Street, Highway 31 S
Clanton
$48,138.64
Cedar Ridge Management Company LLC
7621 Crestwood Blvd.
Birmingham
$117,600
CENTER PLAZA INC
1406 West Maple Avenue, Center Plaza Shopping Center
Geneva
$48,000
Charles H Lecroy
423 Washington Street
Marion
$13,127.16
CIS Properties,
29 East 12th Street
Anniston
$63,999.96
City of Pike Road
9563 Vaughn Road
Pike Road
$48,000
COASTAL PLAIN LAND & DEVELOPMENT INC
19335 THIRD
Citronelle
$19,200
Cole MT Mobile AL LLC
1390 Tingle Circle Suite D5
Mobile
$163,457
Columbiana Properties LTD
217 W. College Street
Columbiana
$20,400
Copper Line Properties B LLC
1922 Hwy 31 North, Suite 201
Hartselle
63,999
Crows Retail LLC
614 Highway 31 South Suite A
Athens
$43,200
CULCO LLC
1641 Ashville Road
Leeds
$6,000
CULLMAN SHOPPING CENTER INC
705 Cullman Shopping Center NW, Cullman, AL 35055
Cullman
$139,590
Cummings & Associates, Inc.
4745 Stephens Road
Eight Mile
$92,960.04
6729 SPANISH FORT Blvd
Spanish Fort
D K Enterprises
2371 Murphy Mill Road Suite 2
Dothan
$60,375
David Hewitt
324 Spirit Drive
Heflin
$99,120.04
DeKalb Plaza
210 Dekalb Plaza Blvd
Fort Payne
$58,166.66
DOBSON COMPANY LLC
301 MAIN
Sylacauga
$85,620
3044 Highway 280
Alexander City
DOROTHY H. MASON
138 North Prairie Street
Union Springs
$6,000
E&J Lands, LLC
280 Highway 78 W
Jasper
$9,500
EastChase 2021 INC
8739 EastChase Parkway
Montgomery
$96,750
n/a
605 Gilbert Ferry Road
Attala
n/a
Englewood Village LLC
9770 Highway 69 South Suite D-F
Tuscaloosa
$72,600
FESTIVAL PLAZA LLC
7915 VAUGHN
Montgomery
$93,200.04
Freeman Investment
209 West MLK Highway
Tuskegee
$45,600
G&I Brook Highland LLC
5275 US Hwy 280 South
Birmingham
$124,698
Gail Eldridge
207 E. Meighan Blvd
Gadsden
$38,775.00
GAY MEADOWS SHOPPING CENTER LLC
3002 MCGEHEE
Montgomery
$47,327.69
GBATC LLC
2494 Palomino Lane
Birmingham
$12,600
George C. Morris
2300 MARIE FOSTER
Selma
$101,500
George W Barber Jr
Chelsea Corners Suite 44
Chelsea
$207,378.01
2074 SPRINGDALE Ln
Tarrant
n/a
633 Tuscaloosa Street
Greensboro
n/a
GRANADA COMPANY LLC THE
2911 7TH S Ave
Birmingham
$116,250
Greene Properties LLC
5584 Hwy 431 South
Brownsboro
$74,799.96
GRP ENTERPRISES LLC
1500 GOVERNMENT St
Mobile
$71,400
Gunter Park LLC
2745 A Gunter Park Drive W
Montgomery
$1,020,308.73
Helena Properties, LLC
485 HELENA MARKETPLACE
Helena
$50,120.00
Hill Investments LLC
123 Tuscaloosa Street
Eutaw
$34,400
Hogan Investment Properties LLC
2220 Enterprise Drive
Opelika
$234,999.96
5100 east Lake Blvd
Birmingham
Hoover Mall Limited LLC
3232 Galleria Circle, Suite 110
Hoover
$147,584
Hueytown Shopping Center LLC
2910 Allison Bonnett
Hueytown
$63,000
Huntsville Commons LLC
2250 SPARKMAN Dr
Huntsville
$29,760
HVH Enterprises
15173 U.S. Highway 431
Lafayette
$101,600.04
5852 US Highway 432 S.
Albertville
J & J LLC
2612 Leeman Ferry Road, SW
Huntsville
$114,885
J & T Properties LLC
924 Florence Blvd.
Florence
$56,000.04
Janice Parker Peter
680 South Daleville Avenue
Daleville
$18,900
Jerry Thornton
110 Commerce Street South
Hayneville
$7,200
JIM BURKE JR
1116 3RD N Ave
Birmingham
$80,000
Jimmy Bell and Sue Bell Cobb
100 Hillcrest Drive
Evergreen
$36,000
JOE B & TERESA F YOUNG
901 E 280 Byp,
Phenix City, AL 36867
$67,830
John Gregory Batchelor
15046 Highway 43
Russellville
$63,400.08
Kinnucan-Cleveland Building, L.L.C. (now 1199 South Donahue, LLC)
