ABC Store Front

The ABC Select Spirts store on Schillinger Road in West Mobile owned by White-Spunner Realty Inc.

Their stamp is on the bottles and their sign above the door, but the Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) Board has no brick-and-mortar in the game despite “state stores” scattered across the map. 

The agency paid more than $13.2 million to roughly 160 landlords last year, with rents lining the pockets of some of Alabama’s most prominent commercial real estate firms, and including a nearly $1 million annual price tag on the agency’s main offices and warehouse in Montgomery.

ABC Liquor

The seal of the Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control board decorates products sold from the shelves of local ABC Select Spirit stores.
Arthur Orr

Sen. Arthur Orr, [R-Decatur]
Pike Road

The Pike Road ABC leases retail space within the same development as the municipality's headquarters.
ABC Store Alcohol

The shelves are packed at the ABC Select Spirits store in West Mobile  

ABC Stores & Rents 2022

Cells left blank indicate they relate to the previous entry.

Leaser Location City 2022 Rent
AARIA LLC 303 W FAIRVIEW Ave Montgomery $77,760.00
AEVA LLC 2116 Bessemer Road Birmingham $60,696
AL Gulf Shores Parkway LLC 1514 Gulf Shores Parkway, Gulf Shores $83,329.00
ALEX WHALEY SR 1400 U.S. Hwy. 231, S. Troy $54,999.96
Allied Development LLC 30500 Alabama Hwy 181 Spanish Fort $66,600
ALTEVEST ABC LLC 1658 Pelham Road, S. Jacksonville $136,536
208 W GRAND Ave Rainbow City
6790 University Drive NW Huntsville
Ambelos LLC 3974 Government Boulevard Mobile $65,415.00
AMIRAS INC 11973 Highway 431 South Guntersville $93,000
ARTHUR ABEL HOLK PROPERTIES I L L C 221 North McKenzie Street Foley $40,520.00
B & E CAPITAL INVESTMENTS LLC 1873 GADSDEN Trussville $84,000.00
Baldwin square L L C and Baldwin Square Investors — Fat and Mississippi 160 Baldwin Square Fairhope $118,125
Ballard Builders Inc. 2585 U.S. Highway 43 Winfield $51,300
Bates Development LLC 170 Greenville Bypass Greenville $48,840
Betco, L.L.C. 607-E Boll Weavile Circle Enterprise $78,750
Birmingham Realty Co. 220 W. Oxmoor Rd Birmingham Birmingham $430,158.24
114 Commerce Parkway Pelham
1425 Montgomery Highway Vestavia Hills
2910 MORGAN Rd Bessemer
BMD LLC, Members 4405 N. College Avenue Jackson $48,000
Bragg-Dabney Management Group LLC 5245 U.S. Highway 231 Wetumpka $73,800
Bravo R E Holdings LLC 5832 Highway 90 Theodore $156,638.56
BRAZELTON PROPERTIES INC 6940 DR MARTIN LUTHER KING Fairfield $146,457.00
8505 MADISON Blvd Madison
Brent ABC LLC, 10673 Highway 5 Brent $44,355.96
BREWTON ABC LLC 2646 DOUGLAS Ave Brewton $57,600
Brown-Capouano Properties 423 Gilmer Avenue Tallassee $52,800
Calera Crossings, LLC 160 Market Place Circle Suite 101 Calera $48,000
CATON PROPERTIES MANAGEMENT COMPANY LLC 1684 Seventh Street, Highway 31 S Clanton $48,138.64
Cedar Ridge Management Company LLC 7621 Crestwood Blvd. Birmingham $117,600
CENTER PLAZA INC 1406 West Maple Avenue, Center Plaza Shopping Center Geneva $48,000
Charles H Lecroy 423 Washington Street  Marion $13,127.16
CIS Properties, 29 East 12th Street Anniston $63,999.96
City of Pike Road 9563 Vaughn Road Pike Road $48,000
COASTAL PLAIN LAND & DEVELOPMENT INC 19335 THIRD Citronelle $19,200
Cole MT Mobile AL LLC 1390 Tingle Circle Suite D5 Mobile $163,457
Columbiana Properties LTD 217 W. College Street Columbiana $20,400
Copper Line Properties B LLC 1922 Hwy 31 North, Suite 201 Hartselle 63,999
Crows Retail LLC 614 Highway 31 South Suite A Athens $43,200
CULCO LLC 1641 Ashville Road Leeds $6,000
CULLMAN SHOPPING CENTER INC 705 Cullman Shopping Center NW, Cullman, AL 35055 Cullman $139,590
Cummings & Associates, Inc. 4745 Stephens Road Eight Mile $92,960.04
6729 SPANISH FORT Blvd Spanish Fort
D K Enterprises 2371 Murphy Mill Road Suite 2 Dothan $60,375
David Hewitt 324 Spirit Drive Heflin $99,120.04
DeKalb Plaza 210 Dekalb Plaza Blvd Fort Payne $58,166.66
DOBSON COMPANY LLC 301 MAIN Sylacauga $85,620
3044 Highway 280 Alexander City
DOROTHY H. MASON 138 North Prairie Street Union Springs $6,000
E&J Lands, LLC 280 Highway 78 W Jasper $9,500
EastChase 2021 INC 8739 EastChase Parkway Montgomery $96,750
n/a 605 Gilbert Ferry Road Attala n/a
Englewood Village LLC 9770 Highway 69 South Suite D-F Tuscaloosa $72,600
FESTIVAL PLAZA LLC 7915 VAUGHN Montgomery $93,200.04
Freeman Investment 209 West MLK Highway Tuskegee $45,600
G&I Brook Highland LLC 5275 US Hwy 280 South Birmingham $124,698
Gail Eldridge 207 E. Meighan Blvd Gadsden $38,775.00
GAY MEADOWS SHOPPING CENTER LLC 3002 MCGEHEE Montgomery $47,327.69
GBATC LLC 2494 Palomino Lane Birmingham $12,600
George C. Morris 2300 MARIE FOSTER Selma $101,500
George W Barber Jr Chelsea Corners Suite 44 Chelsea $207,378.01
2074 SPRINGDALE Ln Tarrant
n/a 633 Tuscaloosa Street Greensboro n/a
GRANADA COMPANY LLC THE 2911 7TH S Ave Birmingham $116,250
Greene Properties LLC 5584 Hwy 431 South Brownsboro $74,799.96
GRP ENTERPRISES LLC 1500 GOVERNMENT St Mobile $71,400
Gunter Park LLC 2745 A Gunter Park Drive W Montgomery $1,020,308.73
Helena Properties, LLC 485 HELENA MARKETPLACE Helena $50,120.00
Hill Investments LLC 123 Tuscaloosa Street Eutaw $34,400
Hogan Investment Properties LLC 2220 Enterprise Drive Opelika $234,999.96
5100 east Lake Blvd Birmingham
Hoover Mall Limited LLC 3232 Galleria Circle, Suite 110 Hoover $147,584
Hueytown Shopping Center LLC 2910 Allison Bonnett Hueytown $63,000
Huntsville Commons LLC 2250 SPARKMAN Dr Huntsville $29,760
HVH Enterprises 15173 U.S. Highway 431 Lafayette $101,600.04
5852 US Highway 432 S. Albertville
J & J LLC 2612 Leeman Ferry Road, SW Huntsville $114,885
J & T Properties LLC 924 Florence Blvd. Florence $56,000.04
Janice Parker Peter 680 South Daleville Avenue Daleville $18,900
Jerry Thornton 110 Commerce Street South Hayneville $7,200
JIM BURKE JR 1116 3RD N Ave Birmingham $80,000
Jimmy Bell and Sue Bell Cobb 100 Hillcrest Drive Evergreen $36,000
JOE B & TERESA F YOUNG 901 E 280 Byp, Phenix City, AL 36867 $67,830
John Gregory Batchelor 15046 Highway 43 Russellville $63,400.08
Kinnucan-Cleveland Building, L.L.C. (now 1199 South Donahue, LLC) 1199 S DONAHUE Auburn $85,056
n/a 4651 Springhill Avenue Unit B Mobile n/a
L J VENTURES LLC 718 East Main Street Prattville $98,681.52
Lakeheron LLC 3740 B Joy Springs Road Mobile $129,999.96
Lakeside LLC 2453 Old Shell Road Mobile $54,000
Lane Parke Retail LLC 201 Rele Street Mountain Brook $190,857.74
Lattaco, Inc 32441 US-280, Childersburg $28,200
Lawrence Gaston 17 Claiborne Street Camden $28,863.96
Lee Barran — Gateway Shopping Center 1820 6TH SE Ave Decatur $57,960
LEXA E DOWLING 655 N OATES St Dothan $98,000
n/a 309 South Hamburg Street Butler n/a
Martindale Properties LLC 1177 Andrews Avenue Suite C Ozark $54,257.16
Medical Plaza Jasper Inc 270 Highway 78 W, Suite W Jasper $41,943
MG DISTRIBUTION L L X 28186 US HWY 98 Daphne $7,283.34
Millbrook Highway LLC 3569 Highway 14 Millbrook $48,675
Ming Enterprises 3750 Highway 53 NW, Suite V Huntsville $64,000
MOORE ENTERPRISES LLC 261 W Valley Ave, Homewood, AL 35209 Homewood $60,000
Moore Oil Co., Inc. 1716 FINLEY Blvd Birmingham $74,760
Noral, LLC 120 Broad Street Aliceville $29,053.00
North Alabama Regional Development Corp 508 East 2nd Street Sheffield $191,604
2500 Woodward Avenue Muscle Shoals
Oahu Properties LLC 5550 McFarland Blvd. Northport $65,625
OBABC LLC 25803 Perdido Beach Blvd Orange Beach $179,166.64
October Investments 23680 Canal Road Orange Beach $221,017.50
OMar Inc 8694 Cottage Hill Road Mobile $242,219.56
20885 Highway 43 Mount Vernon
2852 Dauphin Island Parkway Mobile
804 U.S Highway 31 South Bay Minette
325 North Craft Hwy Chickasaw
804 US Hwy 31 Bay Minette
P E Real Estate LLC 308 Second Avenue West Oneonta $68,004
PARKWAY PROPERTIES LLC 1203 Courtyard Circle Decatur $246,504
815 HWY 72 W Madison
Perry Hill Crossing Shopping Center LLC 3970 Atlanta Highway, Montgomery $90,000
Pete & Bo, LLC 1520 W. Main Street Centre Centre $45,000
Piggly Wiggly of Lineville BLDGS & Land 88997 Highway 9 Lineville $28,800
Pratt ABC LLC 1789 Highway 14, East Prattville $72,000
Prem Sun Neil LLC 3801-A Day St. Montgomery $16,800
PROPERTIES LLC 808 N. Main Street Atmore $46,400.04
RDM3 LLC 720 North Washington Street Livingston $36,666.80
Riverbank Properties, L.L.C 2111 Martin Street South Pell City $53,136
Robert B and Lucille E Leavell 2692 ZELDA ROAD Montgomery $72,643.20
Robert C. Barnett 1727 Decatur Highway Suite B Fultondale $65,400
Robert S Bowling III 18440 Lillian Drive Suite A Lillian $51,199.92
ROBERTSON/HELMS INVESTMENTS L.L.C 116 Eufaula Avenue Eufaula $41,800
Rockefeller Holdings LLC 2498 US Highway 431 Anniston $111,950.04
138 Village Lane Wedowee
719 East Battle Street Talladega
Roebuck Maketplace Association 9162 Parkway E. Birmingham $65,000.04
Rucker Enterprises LLC 700-A Pratt Avenue, NW Huntsville $113,687.50
n/a 5712 Chalkville Road Suite 100 Birmingham n/a
S&H INVESTMENTS 710-A Industrial Parkway Saraland $63,999.96
Schilleci Whitestone, LLC 9200 Highway 119 Suite 1800 Alabaster $59,400.00
Schillinger-Moffat, LLC 7820 Moffett Road Semmes $61,999.92
SCP HUNTSVILLE LLC 11700 S. Memorial Pkwy. SW Huntsville $127,626
7500 Memorial Parkway SW Huntsville
SECOND ACTIVE REALTY LLC 1915 E THREE NOTCH Andalusia $46,890
Shoppes at Midtown LLC 3051 frederick road Opelika $72,792
Springville Village, LLC 300 Springville Station Springville $67,875
SUNSHINE MALL INC 461 N EASTERN Blvd Montgomery $52,650
n/a 47619 Highway 78 Lincoln n/a
TERRY J PARKER 1945 OPELIKA Rd Auburn $111,408
The Village in Pinson LLC 6662 Hwy 75 Suite 120 Pinson $67,768.02
Thomas Bell 1313 Highway 80, East Demopolis $41,580
THOMAS E HARDING 3305 S Broad St Scottsboro $67,200
TJC Properties LLC 5222 Whigham Circle Tuscaloosa $286,940
TJC Properties II, LLC 1120 Lurleen Wallace Blvd Tuscaloosa $137,344
Top Shelf Properties LLC 163 Plaza Lane Oxford $248,975.02
3511C Pelham Parkway Pelham
UNIVERSITY SHOPPING CENTER INC 4320 UNIVERSITY Huntsville $32,788.80
ValleyDale Village LLC 5180 Caldwell Mill Rd Hoover $72,415.78
Victory Real Estate Invest LLC 2109 Ross Clark Circle Suite 2 Dothan $69,187.50
WALDEN HOLDINGS LLC 17994 US-431, Headland $29,160
Watkins & Watkins LLC 35775 U.S. Highway 231 Ashville $20,872.56
Wesley A Ulrich 4701 University Blvd E. Tuscaloosa $63,999.96
White-Spunner & Associates 213 Schillinger Road South Mobile $80,640
White-Spunner Reality 5015 Cottage Hill Road Mobile $65,178.75
WILLIAM MICHAEL THROWER 1051 S FOXRUN Pkwy Opelika $48,851.50
WILLIAM T STANFIELD 634 S DECATUR St Montgomery $91,190.04
WILSON PROPERTIES LLC 2115 East Main Street Dothan $102,812.46
1760 South Eufaula Ave Eufaula
Winship LLC 3420 McFarland Boulevard E. Tuscaloosa $148,500
YAAVI LLC 4920 CIVIC Ln Bessemer $105,360

