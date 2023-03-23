Gov. Kay Ivey State of the State

Governor Kay Ivey delivered her State of the State address to a joint session of the Alabama Legislature in the Alabama State Capitol Old House Chamber Tuesday March 7, 2023 in Montgomery, Ala. (Governor’s Office/Hal Yeager)

 Via Flickr

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has earmarked $31million for Mobile’s commercial airport swap in the state’s budget. If approved as is by the legislature, the payout would help to further boost plans for the newly created Mobile International Airport at the Brookley Aeroplex.

“Mobile is perfectly situated to reclaim the lead as the Gulf Coast’s regional hub of business and travel,” Ivey said in a statement about her proposal. “The relocation of air services from West Mobile to Brookley is the final spark to ignite the long-anticipated economic expansion in downtown Mobile that will reverberate throughout southwest Alabama and beyond. This funding is a direct investment in that growth and will pay tremendous dividends to enhance coastal Alabamians’ quality of life.”

