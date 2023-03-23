Governor Kay Ivey delivered her State of the State address to a joint session of the Alabama Legislature in the Alabama State Capitol Old House Chamber Tuesday March 7, 2023 in Montgomery, Ala. (Governor’s Office/Hal Yeager)
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has earmarked $31million for Mobile’s commercial airport swap in the state’s budget. If approved as is by the legislature, the payout would help to further boost plans for the newly created Mobile International Airport at the Brookley Aeroplex.
“Mobile is perfectly situated to reclaim the lead as the Gulf Coast’s regional hub of business and travel,” Ivey said in a statement about her proposal. “The relocation of air services from West Mobile to Brookley is the final spark to ignite the long-anticipated economic expansion in downtown Mobile that will reverberate throughout southwest Alabama and beyond. This funding is a direct investment in that growth and will pay tremendous dividends to enhance coastal Alabamians’ quality of life.”
Mobile Airport Authority President Chris Curry said the board is “absolutely thrilled” with the proposal, adding the funding will bolster the plan’s standing with the federal government, given that now the state joins the city and county in participating.
“It improves our leverage with the federal government,” Curry said. “It puts us in a place to receive better funding from the Federal Aviation Administration. It shows we have skin in the game from local governments.”
Along with $30 million from the city of Mobile and another $15 million from Mobile County, the state’s planned contribution would give the airport a total of $76 million outside of FAA money.
In a statement, Mayor Sandy Stimpson said the state money brings the Mobile International Airport closer to fruition.
“We are grateful to Gov. Ivey and her staff for their continued support of Mobile and the relocation of passenger air services to the Mobile International Airport,” Stimpson said in the statement. “At all levels of government, city, county, state and federal elected leaders have seen the value of this transition and what it could mean for Mobile and the entire region. Once complete, this project will help create more flight options, lower airfares and connect Mobile and all of southwest Alabama to the world.”
Ivey, Stimpson, Curry and other officials celebrated the groundbreaking for a new passenger terminal at the Brookley Aeroplex in December. The $250-million project is expected to be ready for passengers in 2025.
The funding from Ivey and others will support more than just a new terminal, Curry said. It will give the MAA a chance to fulfill the airport’s entire master plan, which, in addition to the terminal, is meant to help connect airline service to the larger Port of Mobile.
Dale Liesch has been helping to keep Mobile Bay funky since 2014. He covers the city of Mobile and brings dad jokes into the office almost every day. He studied journalism at the University of Alabama and graduated way back in 2007.
Dale Has won a number of awards from both the Alabama and Virginia press association over his career. The one he is most proud of is the First Amendment Award from the Alabama Press Association for a story on the Prichard City Council.
Originally from the wilderness of Baldwin County, he grew up around animals, including ducks, chickens, dogs, a horse, a rarely seen cat and an angry goat. In his adult life the menagerie has shrunken to just two very lazy, well-fed dogs. Dale is married to Hillary Liesch and the couple has one daughter. The family lives in Mobile.
