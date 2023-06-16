Just days after awarding licenses to 21 marijuana-related businesses across the state, the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission voted today to delay the issuing of them due to “inconsistencies” found in the scoring system.
“I want to commend staff on finding the inconsistencies,” AMCC Chairman Dr. Steven Stokes said, following the vote Friday afternoon. “We have to own it up. We’re trying to be honest and fair with everyone. Every state that has started a medical cannabis program has had problems and we’re no different.”
The meeting adjourned without any explanation regarding the inconsistencies and AMCC spokeswoman Brittany Peters declined to comment, outside of releasing a short statement after the meeting.
Inconsistencies were found in the “tabulation” of scores, according to the statement, and the AMCC will seek an independent review of all scoring data.
“The Commission will work expeditiously to investigate and identify inconsistencies in the score data” AMCC Director John McMillan said in the statement. “Out of an abundance of caution, we are suspending all current procedural timelines until those matters are resolved.”
Those awarded licenses on June 12 will not be required to pay the license fee at this time and those who missed out on a license do not need to ask the commission for a review hearing, Stokes said. The awarded licenses will no longer be issued on July 10 and it’s now unlikely that products will be available to patients before next year.
There is no timeframe for when the stay will be lifted, according to the statement, but once it is lifted the commission will reconsider licenses.
Friday’s action sent shockwaves through the new industry. Chey Garrigan, chief executive director of the Alabama Cannabis Industry Association said the move is bad news for those awarded licenses less than a week ago.
“Do you know how much money people have thrown at them since the licenses were awarded?” She asked. “Those guys have so much money riding on this.”
Garrigan also questioned whether the commission could even legally call for the delay.
“We’re good at going down in history, but you can’t do that,” she said. “This has messed up everybody.”
During Monday’s meeting, AMCC attorney Justin Aday spoke briefly about how the scoring system had been set up. He told commissioners the University of South Alabama had helped set up the program and enlisted independent evaluators with various areas of expertise to help grade the applications.
In all there were 90 applications submitted to the commission covering a variety of businesses, including: secure transportation, laboratories, retail, processors, cultivators and companies that handle those aspects, known as vertical integration.
Dale Liesch has been helping to keep Mobile Bay funky since 2014. He covers the city of Mobile and brings dad jokes into the office almost every day. He studied journalism at the University of Alabama and graduated way back in 2007.
Dale Has won a number of awards from both the Alabama and Virginia press association over his career. The one he is most proud of is the First Amendment Award from the Alabama Press Association for a story on the Prichard City Council.
Originally from the wilderness of Baldwin County, he grew up around animals, including ducks, chickens, dogs, a horse, a rarely seen cat and an angry goat. In his adult life the menagerie has shrunken to just two very lazy, well-fed dogs. Dale is married to Hillary Liesch and the couple has one daughter. The family lives in Mobile.
