Despite Donald Trump not attending Tuesday night's debate, Alabama GOP Chairman John Wahl said the former president took home top marks. 

Perhaps the most polarizing person in U.S. politics in the last century, Donald Trump, wasn’t in attendance at the first GOP presidential debate of the 2024 election cycle last night. And yet, the head of the Alabama Republican party still claims the former president was the clear cut winner out of the candidates up for the nomination.

“I think it was actually a good debate for Donald Trump,” Alabama Republican Party Chairman John Wahl said. “Even though he wasn’t on stage, we heard a lot of other candidates talking about him. Some of them were in a favorable light, some were in a negative light, but he was definitely one of the defining characters in that debate.”

