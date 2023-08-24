Perhaps the most polarizing person in U.S. politics in the last century, Donald Trump, wasn’t in attendance at the first GOP presidential debate of the 2024 election cycle last night. And yet, the head of the Alabama Republican party still claims the former president was the clear cut winner out of the candidates up for the nomination.
“I think it was actually a good debate for Donald Trump,” Alabama Republican Party Chairman John Wahl said. “Even though he wasn’t on stage, we heard a lot of other candidates talking about him. Some of them were in a favorable light, some were in a negative light, but he was definitely one of the defining characters in that debate.”
Trump, who is expected to turn himself in to Fulton County, Georgia authorities on Thursday evening on charges of attempting to overturn the 2020 election, declined to attend the debate, instead opting to do a one-on-one interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, which only aired on the app, X.
However, eight candidates did take the debate stage at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Former Vice President Mike Pence, Florida Gov. Ron Desantis, former U.N. Ambassador and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy took part in the two-hour event.
Wahl, who was also in attendance, reiterated that Trump took home the top rank without even having participated, but said other candidates stood out to him as well, including the man considered Trump’s top challenger in the party.
“I think it was a good night for Gov. Ron Desantis,” Wahl said. “We saw him talk a lot about his record in Florida and it is an impressive record. He was also able to stay out of most of the fights and talk about what he wanted to talk about.”
One newcomer to the political scene is Ramaswamy, a 38-year-old businessman who made his fortune after founding a pharmaceutical company in 2014. Ranaswamy was arguably the biggest Trump-backer during the debate, raising his hand first among candidates in reference to those who would support the 45th president even in the event he’s convicted of a crime. He also sparred back-and-forth with Pence, Haley and Christie across a variety of issues ranging from abortion to the war in Ukraine.
Noting the 38-year-old came across as inexperienced in some aspects like foreign policy, Wahl believes he came away from the debate on a positive note with voters.
“I think it was a very interesting debate for Vivek,” Wahl said. “A lot of people are going to like him. He’s going to come out of that debate with a lot more name ID and he’s going to get a boost from it.”
Following the debate, many pundits praised Haley for her performance in the debate, citing that many of her answers fell into the more moderate ideology of Republicans. Wahl said he agreed with the notion Haley did well, he opined her views may not be popular here in the deep south.
“I think she [Haley] had a very strong performance on the stage,” Wahl said. “Some of the policies she’s representing may not be as popular in the state of Alabama, but you cannot argue the fact she had a strong performance.”
One disappointing aspect from the debate, Wahl said, was the performance of lesser-known candidates like Hutchinson, Scott and Burgum. He said afterwards, Trump should still be considered the frontrunner, followed by Desantis, Ramaswamy and Haley.
“I didn’t see many of the lower candidates come out and inject themselves into the conversation much,” Wahl said. “This was their first real chance to get into the mix and I didn’t see a lot of moves there. It keeps the field fairly close to what it is.”
Wahl said his priority moving forward as the leader of the state’s Republican party is to ensure Alabamians are able to get opinions from all candidates, not just a select few.
“I think one of the things I’m looking for in this cycle, as far as candidates go, is who can connect with voters on the issues,” Wahl said. “I think a lot of the candidates are going to have similar views and I think the number one thing Republican primary voters are looking for is a candidate who will actually back up their rhetoric with the way they will govern and it’s almost a credibility factor. Who’s actually going to have the backbone to fight for these issues and I think that’s the number one thing and issue voters are looking for.”
