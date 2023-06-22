A 22-year-old man has been indicted, following an investigation into the cold-case murder of Chantaye Kitt.
On Thursday afternoon, the Mobile Police Department announced that a Mobile County grand jury has handed down numerous charges related to Kitt’s murder on Sept. 29, 2017, when she was shot outside of her residence on Palmdale Drive.
The suspect, who was a minor at the time of the incident, has not been named at this time. However, authorities indicate the individual is currently incarcerated with the Alabama Department of Corrections for an unrelated crime.
The suspect will now face charges for murder and shooting into an occupied dwelling.
“The indictment represents a significant milestone in the ongoing quest for justice for Chantaye Kitt and her family,” MPD Cpl. Katrina Frazier said. “The Mobile Police Department remains steadfast in its dedication to ensuring that individuals responsible for violent crimes are held accountable for their actions.”
Frazier explained the individual is prevented from being named at this time under the Alabama Code’s Title 12, Section 12-15-134, which bars law enforcement agencies from disclosing a minor’s personal information.
As murder is a Class A felony and the suspect was 16 years old at the time, he could ultimately be tried as an adult under Alabama Code 12-15-204.
