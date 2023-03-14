How is Alabama weathering the current banking crisis hitting select banks nationwide? State officials say it’s “business as usual.”
The U.S. has experienced two of its largest bank failures in the past week. Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) in Santa Clara, with $209 billion in assets, was taken over by California regulators on Friday after tech industry investors rushed to withdraw funds out of fears of insecurity earlier in the week. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) later took over the bank. Signature Bank in New York fell days later with $118 billion in assets, resulting in similar measures. The largest failure in history hit in 2008 when Washington Mutual collapsed with $307 billion in assets.
In an effort to curb compounding failures and “contagion,” President Joe Biden’s administration, the Federal Reserve, and the FDIC announced over the weekend all deposits in the failed banks would be recoverable. However, the banks and their investors will not receive a bailout. Typically, the FDIC only covers deposits of up to $250,000. More than 93 percent of SVB deposits were in excess of this amount.
Fears of deposit security continued Monday, with numerous regional bank stocks plummeting, triggering trade halts within the New York Stock Exchange. Among the worst hit was Alliance Bank which fell nearly 80 percent; First Republic Bank dropped 75 percent. Birmingham-based Regions Bank — the state’s largest institution — was down 7 percent when markets opened, though it bounced back within a few hours. The hit comes amid a 20 percent month-long drop in Region’s stock value since hitting a six-month high in mid-February.
Alabama Superintendent of Banks Mike Hill, who has headed up the State Banking Department since 2016, said the decision to fully cover depositors was key to quenching concerns by Alabama consumers and businesses.
Hill and deputy superintendent Trabo Reed told Lagniappe they were in communication with state bank leaders throughout the weekend, attempting to gauge impacts and relay information.
Reed described the state’s banking environment as “stable.”
“We’re not seeing anything unusual,” he said. “It’s kind of business as usual. We haven’t heard any concerns from them.”
While there appears to be no significant impact, state officials are continuing to monitor banks closely as a precaution.
“We are checking on, watching and talking with them,” he said.
Reed expressed confidence in the state’s banks calling them “well-diversified” and “liquid” and not structured in the way Silicon Valley Bank or Signature Bank were.
“We don't have the same kind of concerns about liquidity stresses and deposit withdrawals because our banks aren’t concentrated into one industry, particularly FinTech, venture capital or cryptocurrencies,” Reed said.
“The public should feel confident, regardless of the size of their deposits, that they’ll have access to them just like any given week.”
Should any “unusual stresses” materialize in an Alabama bank, Reed said state regulators would be quick to respond to the institution to conduct an assessment and then they would work closely with federal partners to determine the proper actions.
According to the FDIC, seven Alabama banks have failed over the past 15 years — three in 2009, one in 2010 and two in 2011. Alabama Trust Bank based in Sylacauga was the most recent failure and closed in 2012 when it was acquired by Southern States Bank.
According to the State Banking Department’s latest annual report, total assets for the state’s 91 state-chartered banks were $214 billion while deposits were $187 billion. The report puts Alabama’s state-chartered banks eighth in the nation for most assets, that ranking drops to 16th when including national charters.
The largest state banks by assets are Regions Bank based in Birmingham with $156 billion; ServisFirst Bank in Birmingham with $13.9 billion; and River Bank & Trust in Prattville with $2.6 billion. The largest out-of-state banks by deposits operating in Alabama are PNC ($14.6 billion), Wells Fargo ($10.9 billion) and Synovus ($6.2 billion).
Scott Latham, president and CEO of the Alabama Banking Association, said his organization is not aware of any outfall or implications from the bank collapses on its 124 member institutions. Instead, he said Alabama banks opened Monday morning to business as usual.
“For us, it is just a reminder of how grateful we are that Alabama banks are as safe and sound as they are,” Latham said.
According to Latham, concerns that regional and local banks may be impacted stem from the idea that fear of bank collapses can trigger a contagion effect where account holders rush to withdraw funds from what they perceive to be weak institutions and transfer their money upward to the biggest players.
While isolated cases of fearful account holders likely exist, Latham said there have been no reports of what could be classified as “contagion” in Alabama banks.
“We communicated with our bankers over the weekend to make sure they were keeping up with what was going on and that they had everything they needed to reassure customers this morning when the banks opened about safety and soundness,” Latham said.
One thing residents should do during this time, according to Latham, is refresh themselves on bank account security and safeguard personal information. He said predators will use moments like a bank collapse as source material for scam phone calls and emails.
“The bank will never reach out, asking any customer to verify bank account information,” he said. “If you receive a call from someone purporting to be someone from the bank, you should hang up and call right back and proactively verify any questions.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.